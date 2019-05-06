Monday, May 06, 2019Back to
Sri Lanka imposes curfew in Negombo after clashes, bans social media

COLOMBO (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan government has reimposed a ban on social media platforms in an effort to stop the spread of rumours after violence erupted between groups of civilians in Negombo, north of the capital and site of one of the Easter Sunday bombings. The bombings by Islamist militants, which killed more than 250 people, have raised fears that Muslims could be targets of communal violence.

ReutersMay 06, 2019 01:05:32 IST

A curfew has been imposed in the Negombo area until 7am local time.

(Reporting By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by David Goodman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

