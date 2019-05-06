Reuters

COLOMBO (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan government has reimposed a ban on social media platforms in an effort to stop the spread of rumours after violence erupted between groups of civilians in Negombo, north of the capital and site of one of the Easter Sunday bombings.

The bombings by Islamist militants, which killed more than 250 people, have raised fears that Muslims could be targets of communal violence.

A curfew has been imposed in the Negombo area until 7am local time.

