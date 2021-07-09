Friday, July 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Square announces its plan to make a hardware wallet to make bitcoin custody 'more mainstream'

The company has not mentioned any specific timeline as to when it will launch the wallet as of now.


tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2021 13:40:51 IST

Square, a San-Francisco-based financial services and digital payments company, has announced that it is planning to make a hardware wallet for bitcoin. The announcement was made by Square's hardware lead, Jesse Dorogusker on Twitter. As per his tweet, "We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make bitcoin custody more mainstream. We’ll continue to ask and answer questions in the open. This community’s response to our thread about this project has been awesome - encouraging, generous, collaborative, & inspiring."

This announcement comes after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced last month that Twitter is considering making a hardware wallet for bitcoin.

Jack responded to Square's big announcement by saying "We are doing it #Bitcoin".

The company has not mentioned any specific timeline as to when it will launch the wallet as of now.

Bitcoin

Square also has a Cash app that allows users to sell and purchase bitcoin.

The bitcoin wallet can be stored offline or online and can be used to make cryptocurrency exchanges, venues where bitcoin can be sold or purchased for traditional currencies or other cryptocurrencies.

In custodial wallets, mostly web-based, other party controls the user's private key. However, in non-custodial wallets, these controls are in the users' hands and they can themselves control their transaction and prove that the funds are theirs.

 To recall, Square also has a Cash app that allows users to sell and purchase bitcoin.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Bitcoin

Bitcoin mining gets easier with drop in hash rate: Why it is important to mind the environmental cost

Jul 07, 2021
Bitcoin mining gets easier with drop in hash rate: Why it is important to mind the environmental cost
Twitter is overhauling tags, will start testing the redesigns with some users in the US

Twitter

Twitter is overhauling tags, will start testing the redesigns with some users in the US

Jul 02, 2021
Twitter introduces beta program called Ticketed Spaces for creators to earn money

twitter

Twitter introduces beta program called Ticketed Spaces for creators to earn money

Jun 24, 2021
Angira Dhar announces marriage with her Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari

BuzzPatrol

Angira Dhar announces marriage with her Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari

Jun 26, 2021
Why CCP's authority in China is linked to Xi Jinping's ability to deliver economic benefits to citizens

InMyOpinion

Why CCP's authority in China is linked to Xi Jinping's ability to deliver economic benefits to citizens

Jul 05, 2021
Twitter tells Delhi High Court it will take 8 weeks to appoint a grievance redressal officer

Twitter

Twitter tells Delhi High Court it will take 8 weeks to appoint a grievance redressal officer

Jul 08, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021