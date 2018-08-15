Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
Reuters 15 August, 2018 08:50 IST

Sprint partners with LG to launch 5G smartphone in first half of 2019 in US

The price of the phone and exact launch date will be announced later, Sprint said in a news release.

Sprint Corp said on 14 August that it has partnered with phone manufacturer LG Electronics Inc to launch a 5G smartphone in the first half of next year, marking the first 5G device deal for the No. 4 US wireless carrier.

Sprint is working to persuade antitrust regulators to approve its merger with larger rival T-Mobile US Inc in a $26 billion deal, which the companies say will help them more quickly build the next-generation wireless network. That network is expected to eventually pave the way for new technologies like autonomous cars.

A 5G sign is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman - RC167BB72A60

Representational image. Reuters.

The LG phone will be customized to Sprint’s planned 5G network, and will be compatible with T-Mobile only on that carrier’s existing 4G network, John Tudhope, Sprint director of product development, said in an interview.

Last month, Sprint introduced new unlimited wireless plans bundled with video streaming platform Hulu and music streaming service Tidal, in an effort to attract more customers with media content.

Tudhope said Sprint will continue to use content as a way to “bring to life the value of 5G,” as one of the benefits of the 5G network will be faster download times of video content on smartphones.

The company had previously announced it would initially launch its 5G network in nine cities in 2019, including New York City and Los Angeles.

Sprint is the fourth-largest cellphone service provider in terms of the number of customers, after Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc and T-Mobile.

