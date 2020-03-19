tech2 News Staff

Let those flowers bloom, let the morning breeze serenade. Say goodbye to the cold and chill, because the nights will now be shorter, and the days will last longer: Spring is upon us!

Spring 2020 has officially kicked in. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the internet full of scary news, Google's doodle for today is such a beautiful visual relief. Today's illustration on the Google homepage includes a bright blue sky, a hot air balloon, leaves, petals, and a bunny!

With Spring starts the bloom, the end of the winters, and the onset of the summers. Spring is everything pleasant, with the sweet smell of flowers in the air, and that perfect nip in the weather.

With Spring kicking off, also comes Spring Equinox a few hours later. A thing very interesting about Spring Equinox: On this day, there is almost 12 hours of light and 12 hours of darkness because the sun is passing directly over the equator, hence the term Equinox.

An equinox is popularly regarded as the time when the plane of Earth’s equator passes through the center of the Sun. This occurs twice each year – around 20 March and 23 September.

