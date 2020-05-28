Thursday, May 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Spotify will now let you save unlimited songs, albums in your library, lifts 10,000-song cap limit

Spotify users can download up to 10,000 songs on five different devices for offline listening.


FP TrendingMay 28, 2020 12:30:04 IST

Music lovers have a reason to rejoice as Spotify has finally removed its 10,000-song cap on library sizes. With the removal of the limit, you can now add as many songs you wish to, on your personal libraries.

According to a report by The Verge, the recent decision by Spotify has fixed a problem that has been plaguing music lovers on the digital music service platform for several years.

Though Spotify has over 50 million songs available to stream at any time, there was a limit of 10,000 songs for users to save in their “Your Music” tab.

Spotify will now let you save unlimited songs, albums in your library, lifts 10,000-song cap limit

Image: Reuters

Responding to a tweet, Spotify Developer Felipe O. Carvalho said, “After today, you can add as many songs as you like to your Liked Songs on @Spotify.”

However, Spotify has said that the new system only enables one to save songs on the Spotify library. The individual playlist is still restricted to 10,000 songs.

Users can download up to 10,000 songs on five different devices for offline listening.

The Swedish company has said that it might take a bit of time for the new limit to roll out to all users. A few may continue to see the old ‘Epic Collection’ error on their Spotify app and will have to wait for the cap to be removed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

YouTube Music

YouTube Music to replace Google Play Music; the latter to shut down by year end

May 13, 2020
YouTube Music to replace Google Play Music; the latter to shut down by year end
Project 22-2 brings together musicians in a spirit of creativity, charity and community in lockdown

Project 22-2 brings together musicians in a spirit of creativity, charity and community in lockdown

May 16, 2020
Decoding Global Music Report 2019's findings on India — and what it could mean for record industry's future

TuneIn

Decoding Global Music Report 2019's findings on India — and what it could mean for record industry's future

May 22, 2020
A fundraiser by Music Mulakatein helps Mumbai's NGOs provide food and healthcare kits to the poor

A fundraiser by Music Mulakatein helps Mumbai's NGOs provide food and healthcare kits to the poor

May 14, 2020
Sia to release new single Together on 20 May; song will feature in soundtrack of her film Music

BuzzPatrol

Sia to release new single Together on 20 May; song will feature in soundtrack of her film Music

May 15, 2020
Singer-songwriter Nikhil D'Souza on his Bollywood music, biggest artistic influences, and launch of his EP

Singer-songwriter Nikhil D'Souza on his Bollywood music, biggest artistic influences, and launch of his EP

May 26, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020