FP Trending

Spotify users can now play and control podcasts using Google Assistant. Spotify released a statement where they said that while to date, users have been able to ask Google Assistant to play their top songs and music-filled playlists on Spotify, they have now expanded the feature to include their favourite binge-worthy podcasts. As per a release by Spotify, all users need to do is utter the phrase, “Ok Google, play . . . ” and then follow it up with the podcast of choice to continue listening to whatever podcast they want to.

The release further added that users can now listen to Spotify podcasts on Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and smart displays like the new Nest Audio, Nest Mini and Nest Hub Max. They can also talk to Google Assistant on their phone if they are on the go.

A few of the podcasts that users can listen to include, ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’, ‘Living & Learning with Reba McEntire’ and ‘How to Save a Planet.’

Spotify users can now play and control podcasts through their Google Assistant-enabled device only in English globally for the time being.

According to a report in Engadget, to enable the feature, users have to head to their Assistant device's settings in the Google Home app on the smartphone and tablet and then choose Spotify as the default podcast provider.

The report adds that the feature will not only allow users to keep track of what they are listening to across their devices but the move may open the door for other third-party podcasts to arrive in the future as well.