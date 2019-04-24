Wednesday, April 24, 2019Back to
Spotify to take down all tracks by music label Saregama within the next 10 days: Report

Spotify has stated, as per the report, that the litigation is not an adversarial one.

tech2 News StaffApr 24, 2019 17:09:27 IST

Spotify, which has been engaged in an ongoing licensing battle with Warner Music, can now add Indian music label Saregama to its list of problems. In a statement to the Delhi High Court, Spotify has said that it will remove all works belonging to Saregama from its platform within 10 days.

Spotify.

As per a report by barandbench, the world's biggest music streaming, in terms of subscriber count, had approached Saregama to get a license for streaming the latter company’s musical works on its platform. After discussions and meetings, Saregama agreed to provide copyright of its tracks to Spotify a month before the music streaming service officially unveiled in India.

However, the report states that the license agreement could not be finalised and therefore Saregama has requested Spotify to remove its tracks from the platform. Spotify has stated, as per the report, that the litigation is not an adversarial one and that it will comply with Saregama's request.

Late last month the streaming service launched a new subscription model for two individuals who are sharing the same space and now want to share their music. It's called Premium Duo. According to a description on the official Spotify website, Premium Duo allows two people to have their separate accounts with a single subscription. There are no ads either. Unfortunately, the plan is not listed on the Indian website yet, which means it's not available for us as of now.

