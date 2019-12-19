Thursday, December 19, 2019Back to
Spotify testing Tastebuds to make user’s music listening experience more social

A prototype version was spotted on Spotify’s web client that lets you discover music through friends.


tech2 News StaffDec 19, 2019 16:31:56 IST

Spotify wants to revive the social aspect of discovering music with a new feature called ‘Tastebuds’. It will allow users to find new music via their friends rather than solely relying on Spotify’s recommendations.

Spotify. Image: Reuters

Coming from a report by TechCrunch, it was spotted first by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. She came across a landing page for Tastebuds while exploring the web client of Spotify. It read, “Now you can discover music through friends whose taste you trust.”

The feature isn’t live yet but the dummy landing page can be viewed. It allows users to view what their friends have been listening to the most and add them to their own library. While the desktop client still shows what your friends are currently listening to under the 'Activity Feed', this feature isn't available in mobile apps.

For users who like discovering music via friends, this will be a godsend rather than having to manually share songs amongst themselves. However, this could also mean all your music listening history will be out in the open to your friends. Spotify does include a feature to disable your ‘Listening activity’ from your followers and hopefully, the same option will be added to Tastebuds if it launches.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


