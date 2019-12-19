tech2 News Staff

Spotify wants to revive the social aspect of discovering music with a new feature called ‘Tastebuds’. It will allow users to find new music via their friends rather than solely relying on Spotify’s recommendations.

Coming from a report by TechCrunch, it was spotted first by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. She came across a landing page for Tastebuds while exploring the web client of Spotify. It read, “Now you can discover music through friends whose taste you trust.”

Spotify is working on Tastebuds, letting users discover music through their friends pic.twitter.com/uqUXmRvEKo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 18, 2019

The feature isn’t live yet but the dummy landing page can be viewed. It allows users to view what their friends have been listening to the most and add them to their own library. While the desktop client still shows what your friends are currently listening to under the 'Activity Feed', this feature isn't available in mobile apps.

For users who like discovering music via friends, this will be a godsend rather than having to manually share songs amongst themselves. However, this could also mean all your music listening history will be out in the open to your friends. Spotify does include a feature to disable your ‘Listening activity’ from your followers and hopefully, the same option will be added to Tastebuds if it launches.

