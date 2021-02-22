21:39 (IST)
Daniel Ek talks about the "Audio Renaissance" how the streaming industry has "completely changed over the last decade
Ek says, in 2020 more than 1.8 million albums were released on Spotify.
tech2 News StaffFeb 22, 2021 21:40:08 IST
Post the event, Daniel Ek, Spotify founder and CEO, and CFO Paul Vogel will be hosting an Investor Discussion and Q&A related to the Stream On event.
21:34 (IST)
The event is live... Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has taken over!
21:11 (IST)
Spotify Stream on livestream kicks off at 9.30 pm IST The event will be live-streamed on Spotify's micro-website dedicated for the event, on For The Record , and YouTube .
20:47 (IST)
Investor Discussion and Q&A Post the Stream On event, Spotity CEO Daniel Ek, and CFO Paul Vogel, will be hosting an Investor Discussion and Q&A.
16:21 (IST)
Spotify Stream On! At tonight's event, Spotify will be sharing the latest in the global audio streaming and reveal how far it's come and what are its plans for 2021. Stay tuned for even the smallest updates from the event.
21:34 (IST)
The event is live...
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has taken over!
21:31 (IST)
You can watch the Stream On event here:
21:11 (IST)
Spotify Stream on livestream kicks off at 9.30 pm IST
The event will be live-streamed on Spotify's micro-website dedicated for the event, on For The Record, and YouTube.
20:47 (IST)
Investor Discussion and Q&A
Post the Stream On event, Spotity CEO Daniel Ek, and CFO Paul Vogel, will be hosting an Investor Discussion and Q&A.
16:21 (IST)
Spotify Stream On!
At tonight's event, Spotify will be sharing the latest in the global audio streaming and reveal how far it's come and what are its plans for 2021. Stay tuned for even the smallest updates from the event.
Spotify is hosting the 'Stream On' event at 9.30 pm IST tonight (click here for local time). The event will be live-streamed on Spotify's micro-website dedicated for the event, on For the Record, and YouTube. At the event, Spotify will be sharing the latest in the global audio streaming to reveal how far it's come and what are its plans for the year 2021. There will also be announcements around some new features, creator tools and partnerships at the event.
Post the event, Daniel Ek, Spotify founder and chief executive officer, and Paul Vogel, Spotify's chief financial officer, will be hosting an Investor Discussion and Q&A related to the Stream On event, which you can tune in to on the Spotify Investor Relations website under the Events tabs.
