Spotify, with an aim to help women come forward and become podcasters, has introduced Sound Up in India. The initiative, which was launched in 2018, will help women in India sharpen their podcast skills through various workshops, mentoring, and what all is needed for them to excel in the field.

The Sound Up program will be a two-parter. The first phase will involve four weeks of online sessions that will include scheduled live courses, recorded lessons, one-on-one meetings with the Spotify team and facilitators, and light homework assignments.

In the second phase, people will have to submit a final trailer and pitch proposal eight weeks after the first phase. Following this, a few will be chosen to attend more sessions next year.

Eligibility, and when and how to apply to Spotify Sound Up

The program is now open for women in India for free and has started accepting applications from residents of India who are aged 18 and above. Interested people have until 26 July to apply for the program. A total of ten candidates will be chosen from the applications who will become a part of the training that will start later this year.

Natalie Tulloch, Global Lead-Sound Up at Spotify, said, “Since its launch in 2018, Sound Up has successfully supported the voices of underrepresented communities with an aim to tackle inequity. The program seeks to identify opportunities for new talent, and we are eager to find and represent unique female storytellers from India”.

To recall, Spotify recently introduced the AmplifiHer initiative in India to support and inspire women in the audio industry.