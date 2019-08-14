Wednesday, August 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Spotify offers podcasters something that no other platform can offer: data on their listeners

Armed with this data, podcasters can seek better opportunities for monetising their podcasts.


tech2 News StaffAug 14, 2019 16:05:37 IST

It’s no secret that Spotify, one of the world’s largest music streaming platforms with over 200 million users, has been trying to get its foot into the podcast world for a while now. The platform recently introduced podcasts to its platform and now, is offering podcasters something they can’t get on any other platform: data.

Podcasters operate in something of a feedback dead zone. As The Verge notes in its report, barring Apple Podcasts, no other platform actually gives podcasters any data on who their listeners are. Podcasters, as with most other types of content creators, earn money from advertising. This advertising works best when you know who your target audience is, which is hard to gauge when all you get to data on is the number of times a podcast was downloaded.

Spotify offers podcasters something that no other platform can offer: data on their listeners

Spotify is offering podcasters detailed analytics on their listeners.

As noted by The Verge in its report, Spotify’s dashboard gives podcasters demographic information as well as information on how long people spent listening to a podcast and more.

Spotify says that while it has a lot of data on its users – given that Spotify users, unlike other podcast app users, need to sign up and provide data to use Spotify – only the most relevant and non-invasive data is shared with podcasters themselves.

Armed with this data, podcasters can seek better opportunities for monetising their podcasts.

According to The Verge, 100,000 podcasters have signed up for analytics access on Spotify.

Spotify still hasn’t said anything about options for monetising podcasts via Spotify directly, but such a feature might arrive soon enough.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Google

Google Search will soon start listing down individual podcast episodes

Aug 08, 2019
Google Search will soon start listing down individual podcast episodes
Apple, Spotify are in discussions to let users use Siri to control the music streaming app

Apple

Apple, Spotify are in discussions to let users use Siri to control the music streaming app

Aug 14, 2019
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Australia's batting on Day 1

Ashes 2019

The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Australia's batting on Day 1

Aug 02, 2019
Govt plans to transfer BSNL land, loans to SPV to make state-owned teleco debt-free; union alleges undervaluation of assets

NewsTracker

Govt plans to transfer BSNL land, loans to SPV to make state-owned teleco debt-free; union alleges undervaluation of assets

Aug 08, 2019
GJC urges govt to rollback import duty on gold; seeks comprehensive integrated policy to save gems and jewellery sector

NewsTracker

GJC urges govt to rollback import duty on gold; seeks comprehensive integrated policy to save gems and jewellery sector

Jul 31, 2019
Quentin Tarantino curates playlist featuring favourite songs from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill

TuneIn

Quentin Tarantino curates playlist featuring favourite songs from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill

Jul 31, 2019

science

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019