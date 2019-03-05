Tuesday, March 05, 2019 Back to
Spotify now has 1 million unique users in India after launching less than a week ago

Spotify has 207 million monthly active users globally and 96 million paid subscribers.

tech2 News Staff Mar 05, 2019 08:01:30 IST

Spotify Technology SA, the world’s most popular paid music streaming service, said it racked up more than 1 million unique users in India across its free and premium tiers since launching less than a week ago.

Spotify.

Spotify.

Spotify launched in India on Tuesday, stepping into a price-sensitive market crowded by well-funded players such as Reliance Industries’ JioSaavn and Apple’s Apple Music.

The Swedish company is offering a free version that will run with ads, alongside a premium ad-free variant that will charge users 119 Indian rupees ($1.68) per month.

India, with a population of 1.3 billion and more than 400 million smartphone users, is a potentially huge market for the Swedish company.

According to media reports, Tencent-backed Gaana leads the Indian streaming market with over 80 million monthly users. Spotify has 207 million monthly active users globally and 96 million subscribers.

In India, the streaming service also competes with other players including Amazon’s Prime Music, Alphabet Inc’s Google Play Music and Xiaomi-backed Hungama.

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019

