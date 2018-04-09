Spotify is the world's biggest music streaming service in terms of user base and it also recently filed for an IPO. However, the company has never launched any kind of hardware product till date. Now it would seem that Spotify could be in the process of introducing its first device and the launch could be at an event on 24 April in New York City.

This device is believed to be an in-car controller or a stand-alone music player, as per a report by The Verge. Earlier, Spotify users were greeted by an offer from the music streaming giant which said that if the users committed to a 12-month subscription of Spotify for $155, they would receive a new device which would be part of the deal.

The report states that the device was circular in shape, had an LED screen in the same shape and also physical buttons for track controls. However, users were only prompted once about this offer and after that, it was not seen again. It is believed that Spotify will be taking the wraps off this same device at an event later this month.

However, as of now, this is just speculation and nothing is officially confirmed by Spotify. The report states that the product has garnered little attention even on Spotify's support forum as administrators dismissed the claims by saying “We’re always testing things to improve Spotify" and "Right now we don’t have any news on this, but we’ve let the right team know it’s something you’d like to see."

Spotify doesn't have any kind of voice integration at the moment in its app and the company has said to The Verge that it has plans for implementing such features to improve Spotify's in-car experience. We shall have to wait and see what Spotify has in store for us on 24 April.