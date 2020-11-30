FP Trending

Audio streaming platform Spotify is currently testing a story feature on the app for both iOS and Android users. These look like the stories offered by apps like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, and pop up after a user clicks on the round profile icon. But for now, the stories have been posted by singers with whom Spotify has collaborated and are appearing on selected playlists only.

Story uploads by famous singers like Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Trainor, Pentatonix and others can be seen on the app version of Spotify currently in the playlist of Christmas Hits. All of these celebs have songs included in the playlists and the artists can be seen recalling their favourite Christmas memories and how they came up with the idea for their Christmas song.

This feature is not visible on the web version of the app and started appearing after Spotify rearranged its Christmas Hits playlist. The playlist has 113 songs at present and the list includes ‘All I want for Christmas is You’ by Maraiah Carrey, ‘Santa Tell Me’ by Ariana Grande, ‘Underneath the tree’ by Kelly Clarkson and ‘Happy Xmas’ by John Lenon and Yoko Ono.

As pointed out by Engadget, similar stories can be seen for some other playlists created by Spotify as well. These are Tear Drop and the advanced version of Megan Thee Stallion’s iconic album Good News.

The portal came in contact with a Spotify spokesperson who confirmed that the streaming service provider was testing the story feature by calling in some artists. So there is no surety if the stories will be visible in the future or if users will be able to create their own stories.

Adding that Spotify continuously keeps testing new features, the spokesperson said: “Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”