Spotify is reportedly testing the ability for users to choose preferred language for music

Last month, Spotify announced that it will be adding support for 36 new languages on the platform, including Hindi, Romanian, and Swahili.


tech2 News StaffMar 11, 2021 17:35:25 IST

Spotify is reportedly working on language preference for music. This was found by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who shared a screenshot of the new feature under-development. The screenshot shared by Wong shows that under Languages in Settings, Spotify may soon add an option called 'Languages for Music', where users will be able to choose their preferred languages for music.

Lately, Spotify has been putting efforts to expand the reach of its service and to make the product more inclusive. The new language preference may translate into music in more languages.

Spotify may soon get an option to choose preferred language for music.

This comes just weeks after Spotify's Stream On event in February, where it announced that it will be adding support for 36 new languages on the platform, including Hindi, Romanian, and Swahili.

Spotify recently completed two years in India. Spotify released some figures of its India-users. It said, on an average, a Spotify listener in India streamed nearly 150 artists and three podcasts in 2020. Spotify further revealed that, currently, 90 percent of podcast listeners from India are under the age of 35. Spotify also says that in a span of one year since February 2020, the number of podcasts created on Anchor in India have increased 80x.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


