Wednesday, May 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Spotify introduces new features to make music and podcast sharing easier on Instagram and Snapchat

These features will be available to both iOS and Android users across the globe.


FP TrendingMay 12, 2021 16:50:16 IST

Spotify has recently announced new features to make it easier for its users to share their favorite music track or podcast episode with anyone via their social media handles. In a blog post, an addition of a new podcast timestamp sharing feature has also been announced, which allows the users to share any podcast episode beginning at a particular time. Talking of the new podcast timestamp sharing on Spotify, the feature is intended to allow users to share any part of a particular podcast with their friends at that particular moment. This avoids the effort on the part of users to explain to their friends, which part exactly they wanted to share.

Spotify. Image: Pixabay

Spotify is allowing users to share music with Canvas on Snapchat and Instagram stories. Image: Pixabay

The feature is quick and easy to access. When users share the link of a podcast timestamp with their friends, they shall be able to pick up the podcast from the exact moment from where the link was shared. Earlier, users were only able to share an entire episode and the recipients would manually forward the time to listen to the intended part of the podcast.

Another added feature by Spotify is allowing users to share music with Canvas on Snapchat and Instagram stories. The users will be allowed to preview the Canvas before they share their Instagram or Snapchat stories. Spotify’s Canvas feature turns static song/ album art into eight-second visual loops. This attributes to discovering music via social media handles.

“According to a survey of Spotify users, around 40 percent of music discovery is attributed to social channels—meaning social media is a key resource for our users,” reads the blog.

Lastly, Spotify has reorganised the messaging and social media apps on the sharing menu which will be laid out in a grid form, based on the usage.

These features will be available to both iOS and Android users across the globe.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Spotify

You can now listen to songs on Spotify within the Facebook app: How it works

Apr 27, 2021
You can now listen to songs on Spotify within the Facebook app: How it works
EU accuses Apple of antitrust breach after Spotify complaint, objects to its rules for music streaming services

Apple

EU accuses Apple of antitrust breach after Spotify complaint, objects to its rules for music streaming services

May 03, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021