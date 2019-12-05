Thursday, December 05, 2019Back to
Spotify in 2019: Arijit Singh top artist of the year, Señorita becomes the most streamed song

Spotify reveals that Arijit Singh was the top-streamed artist of 2019, followed by Tanishk Bagchi and Neha Kakkar.


tech2 News StaffDec 05, 2019 20:12:31 IST

As 2019 draws to a close, companies have started sharing their year-in reviews. And if you are a music junky, Spotify's list of music, artist and podcast trends of 2019 will be a fun read for you. The music streaming platform has shared to what India heard in 2019. Here it goes:

Spotify representational Image.

Among the top-streamed songs, predictably, Señorita was on top. That was followed by Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum, and Bekhayali, both from the movie Kabir Singh. The movie's album also turned out to be the top-streamed album of the year.

Spotify has also shared the top-streamed podcasts in which On Purpose with Shetty got the top place, VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash got the second and The Misfits Podcast got the third place.

In 2019, K-Pop also picked up big time in the industry, and the top artists from the Korean Music Industry that Indians heard this year were BTS, BlackPink, and TWICE.

Spotify also has shared the top three international artists that were heart the most by Indian users in 2019. In this list Post Malone was right on top, followed by BTS and Shawn Mendes on the third position.

