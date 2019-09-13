Friday, September 13, 2019Back to
Spotify announces that it has acquired music production marketplace SoundBetter

Spotify’s monthly active users, which included its ad-supported free version, surged 29 percent to 232 million.


tech2 News StaffSep 13, 2019 15:51:09 IST

Spotify Technology SA has acquired music production marketplace SoundBetter, the music streaming service said on Thursday, without disclosing terms of the transaction.

Spotify has a total of 217 million customers including users of its free service. Image: Reuters

New York-based SoundBetter will become part of the Spotify for Artists feature, which provides insights, profile management and promotion tools to artists and their teams, the Swedish company said.

SoundBetter’s platform allows hiring of musicians, audio engineers, producers and songwriters. The company was formed in 2012 and has over 180,000 artists registered on its network, according to the statement.

Spotify’s monthly active users, which included its ad-supported free version, surged 29 percent to 232 million people in the second quarter.

In more news about Spotify, the music streaming service was reported last month to be working on a feature where you will be able to see stories by your favourite artists on Spotify.

As per a blog post by Jane Manchun Wong, Spotify is bringing Stories feature to its playlist, giving more scope to the artists to connect with their listeners. She claims that she came across this unreleased feature by looking into the code of the Spotify Android app.

With inputs from Reuters

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


