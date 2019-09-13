tech2 News Staff

Spotify Technology SA has acquired music production marketplace SoundBetter, the music streaming service said on Thursday, without disclosing terms of the transaction.

New York-based SoundBetter will become part of the Spotify for Artists feature, which provides insights, profile management and promotion tools to artists and their teams, the Swedish company said.

SoundBetter’s platform allows hiring of musicians, audio engineers, producers and songwriters. The company was formed in 2012 and has over 180,000 artists registered on its network, according to the statement.

Spotify’s monthly active users, which included its ad-supported free version, surged 29 percent to 232 million people in the second quarter.

In more news about Spotify, the music streaming service was reported last month to be working on a feature where you will be able to see stories by your favourite artists on Spotify.

As per a blog post by Jane Manchun Wong, Spotify is bringing Stories feature to its playlist, giving more scope to the artists to connect with their listeners. She claims that she came across this unreleased feature by looking into the code of the Spotify Android app.

With inputs from Reuters

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.