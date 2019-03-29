tech2 News Staff

Spotify has introduced a new subscription model for two individuals who are sharing the same space and now want to share their music. It's called Premium Duo.

According to a description on the official Spotify website, Premium Duo allows two people to have their separate accounts with a single subscription. There are no ads either. Unfortunately, the plan is not listed on the Indian website yet, which means it's not available for us as of now.

According to a report by The Verge, Premium Duo offers two premium subscriptions at a discounted price of $14,99 a month. This represents a saving of close to $3 every month over the regular family plan and a much more substantial $8 saving over two individual subscriptions.

If you are already a Spotify Premium user, switching to Duo will keep your music, playlists, and recommendations intact. There’s also a Duo Mix feature which is an exclusive playlist that is updated based on the music you both like.

To get Premium Duo, sign in with your existing account and invite your partner over email or WhatsApp, once they accept the invitation and confirm the address, you both will be able to enjoy the service.

With inputs from ANI

