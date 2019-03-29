Friday, March 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Spotify announces Premium Duo, a new subscription model for two people

The plan is focused at two individuals who want to take up a subscription together, and it costs $14.99 per month.

tech2 News StaffMar 29, 2019 17:04:05 IST

Spotify has introduced a new subscription model for two individuals who are sharing the same space and now want to share their music. It's called Premium Duo.

According to a description on the official Spotify website, Premium Duo allows two people to have their separate accounts with a single subscription. There are no ads either. Unfortunately, the plan is not listed on the Indian website yet, which means it's not available for us as of now.

Spotify announces Premium Duo, a new subscription model for two people

Spotify. Reuters

According to a report by The Verge, Premium Duo offers two premium subscriptions at a discounted price of $14,99 a month. This represents a saving of close to $3 every month over the regular family plan and a much more substantial $8 saving over two individual subscriptions.

If you are already a Spotify Premium user, switching to Duo will keep your music, playlists, and recommendations intact. There’s also a Duo Mix feature which is an exclusive playlist that is updated based on the music you both like.

To get Premium Duo, sign in with your existing account and invite your partner over email or WhatsApp, once they accept the invitation and confirm the address, you both will be able to enjoy the service.

With inputs from ANI

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7


also see

YouTube Music

YouTube Music looks promising, fills in gaps found on other streaming platforms

Mar 19, 2019
YouTube Music looks promising, fills in gaps found on other streaming platforms
Apple fires back at Spotify's EU antitrust lawsuit for unfair practices

Spotify

Apple fires back at Spotify's EU antitrust lawsuit for unfair practices

Mar 15, 2019

science

India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

DRDO

India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

Mar 29, 2019
Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Doctoral Research

Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Mar 29, 2019
All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019