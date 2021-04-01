Thursday, April 01, 2021Back to
Spotify Mixes: Spotify adds new artist, genre and decade mix to the mix, available for both free and premium users

FP TrendingApr 01, 2021 11:55:59 IST

Popular music-streaming platform Spotify has launched a few new mix playlists. The new Spotify mixes will be an extension to Daily Mix, which is Spotify’s popular personalised playlist feature. It includes three new mix categories: artist mix, genre mix, and decade mix. The core idea of the mixes is to provide you with a playlist that includes elements of what you love and what Spotify thinks you will love.

The new Spotify mixes are now available for both free and premium users globally. The new mixes can be found in the ‘Made for You’ section.

The new Spotify Mixes will be based on your listening habits and include songs from your favourite artists. Based on this, it will add songs that might be liked by you. The playlists will be updated frequently, which will allow you to get acquainted with new songs based on your liking or stay connected to the ones you have started listening to recently.

Gustav Söderström, Spotify’s Chief R&D Officer said in a blog post: “There isn’t just one Spotify experience. There are actually more like 345 million different Spotify experiences—one for each listener. Every day, half a trillion events—whether they are searches, listens, likes, or countless other actions—take place on Spotify, powering and guiding our machine learning system. This gives us the ability to drive discovery in a way that audio has never seen before.”

For those who don’t know, Spotify had announced the entry of Spotify Mixes when the Stream On virtual event took place last month. This was with an aim to improve the Daily Mix feature for better recommendations to the people.

