Sports streaming firm DAZN to show Eurosport in four European countries

LONDON (Reuters) - Sports streaming service DAZN said on Thursday its subscribers would be able to receive Eurosport in Germany and three other European countries after a deal with the channel's owner Discovery. Under the agreement, live and on-demand content from Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD will be available to DAZN subscribers in Germany, Austria, Italy, and Spain from Aug. 1.

Jul 19, 2019

Sports streaming firm DAZN to show Eurosport in four European countries

LONDON (Reuters) - Sports streaming service DAZN said on Thursday its subscribers would be able to receive Eurosport in Germany and three other European countries after a deal with the channel's owner Discovery.

Under the agreement, live and on-demand content from Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD will be available to DAZN subscribers in Germany, Austria, Italy, and Spain from Aug. 1.

DAZN launched in September with the aim of disrupting traditional sports media broadcasting.

As the new distribution partner for Eurosport's premium sports networks, DAZN will be able to offer subscribers Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling and the Olympics.

The sports network will also broadcast 45 German Bundesliga matches per season in Germany and Austria under a two-year sub-licensing agreement.

"This is an exciting agreement that brings Eurosport’s incredible sports content to our subscribers," said John Gleasure, Chief Business Development Officer at DAZN Group.

"This deal underlines our commitment to providing the biggest and best sports action to fans in an accessible and affordable way, while rewarding rights holders for integrating their content on our market leading platform."

Headquartered in the United Kingdom and pronounced "Da Zone", DAZN operates live and on-demand streaming content in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan, Canada, the United States and Brazil.

Traditional pay-TV groups such as Sky and BT in Britain have faced increasing competition for sports rights in recent years as online platforms look for new ways to attract customers.

As well as Eurosport, Discovery also owns the Discovery Channel and Animal Planet.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Mark Potter)

