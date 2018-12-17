Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Back to
SpiceJet, Vistara to introduce in-flight connectivity, says Telecom Secy

Global service providers are also interested in facilitating in-flight connectivity services in India.

Indo-Asian News Service Dec 18, 2018 12:34 PM IST

Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan on Monday said SpiceJet and Vistara have shown interest in providing in-flight connectivity on their aircraft.

She also said that global service providers are interested in facilitating in-flight connectivity services in the country.

In-flight entertainment.

In-flight entertainment.

The Department of Telecommunication on Friday notified the rules for in-flight and maritime connectivity within the Indian territory which allows people to make voice calls and access internet services during air and maritime travel.

"Many service providers are interested, global ones are very interested. Among the airlines - SpiceJet and Vistara - are interested. They have approached (the government)," the telecom secretary told reporters here on Monday on the sidelines of a seminar on the National Digital Communications Policy.

"There are some airlines which have equipment installed on the aircraft to perform in-flight connectivity operations, so once they get the licence, they will be able to provide the service. Those who don't will have to tie up with the service provider to have the equipment installed," she added.

The official notification for "In-Flight and Maritime Connectivity" (IFMC) said that the IFMC service provider shall provide the operation of mobile communication services in aircraft at minimum height of 3,000 meters in Indian airspace to avoid interference with terrestrial mobile networks.

Internet services through Wi-Fi in aircraft shall be made available when electronic devices are permitted to be used only in airplane mode, the notification said.

