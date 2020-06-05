Friday, June 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Spain's lower house to draft 3% digital tax on internet giants

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's lower house voted on Thursday to begin drafting a 3% tax on revenues of internet giants, the latest of such moves by U.S. trading partners that has spurred a U.S.


ReutersJun 05, 2020 00:15:45 IST

Spains lower house to draft 3% digital tax on internet giants

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's lower house voted on Thursday to begin drafting a 3% tax on revenues of internet giants, the latest of such moves by U.S. trading partners that has spurred a U.S. investigation and could lead to punitive tariffs.

The tax would apply to revenues booked locally by tech firms such as Facebook, Alphabet Inc's Google, Apple and Amazon and would generate about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in annual revenues for the state.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday it was launching a "Section 301" investigation into digital services taxes that have been adopted or are being considered by Spain and other U.S. trade partners.

"We are prepared to take all appropriate action to defend our businesses and workers against any such discrimination," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.

Finalising Spain's legislation will take 3-4 months in light of the challenges in agreeing a final text faced by the minority government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Spain's tax would take effect only if Organization for Cooperation and Development (OECD) member states reach agreement to launch a joint digital levy - an effort to take better account of the rise of big tech companies that often book profits in low-tax countries.

"It is a transitional and provisional decision until a regulation is approved at international or at least European level," Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero told lawmakers.

If approved, the bill would apply a levy of 3% on the local digital revenue of companies with annual global sales of more than 750 million euros and at least 3 million in Spain, lining up with an European Union proposal on the matter.

France is among EU countries that have already passed a digital tax which it plans to apply this year regardless of whether there is progress towards an OECD-wide deal.

($1 = 0.8893 euros)

(Reporting by Belen Carreño and Inti Landauro Editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Heinrich)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Oil prices climb as U.S. stock drawdown eases supply glut fears

May 21, 2020
Oil prices climb as U.S. stock drawdown eases supply glut fears
Mastercard to allow staff to work from home until virus fears subside

Newstracker

Mastercard to allow staff to work from home until virus fears subside

May 21, 2020
Japan exports fall most since 2009 as pandemic hits demand

Newstracker

Japan exports fall most since 2009 as pandemic hits demand

May 21, 2020
Japan April exports fall 21.9% year/year - MOF

Newstracker

Japan April exports fall 21.9% year/year - MOF

May 21, 2020
Lufthansa in advanced talks for state rescue deal worth about $10 billion

Newstracker

Lufthansa in advanced talks for state rescue deal worth about $10 billion

May 21, 2020
Asia shares set for early gains as focus swings to recovery

Newstracker

Asia shares set for early gains as focus swings to recovery

May 21, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020