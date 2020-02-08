Saturday, February 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Spain's far-right Vox party takes Twitter to court over tweet ban

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's ultra-conservative Vox party has filed a criminal complaint in a Spanish court against Twitter, alleging the social media company violated its basic rights by blocking it from tweeting, Vox said on Friday. Twitter disabled the tweet function on Vox's official account in Spain more than two weeks ago, after - in an apparent reference to a gender equality programme for schoolchildren - the account sent out a post accusing the governing Socialists of using public money to encourage paedophilia


ReutersFeb 08, 2020 00:15:39 IST

Spains far-right Vox party takes Twitter to court over tweet ban

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's ultra-conservative Vox party has filed a criminal complaint in a Spanish court against Twitter, alleging the social media company violated its basic rights by blocking it from tweeting, Vox said on Friday.

Twitter disabled the tweet function on Vox's official account in Spain more than two weeks ago, after - in an apparent reference to a gender equality programme for schoolchildren - the account sent out a post accusing the governing Socialists of using public money to encourage paedophilia.

"The attitude of Twitter is violating basic rights such as freedom of expression, the right to political participation, ideological freedom and the principle of political pluralism and equality," the party said in a statement.

It said it had asked the judge to lift the tweet ban while the court decides on whether it will hear the case.

The court challenge is the latest in a spate of legal confrontations between tech companies and far-right groups globally, as social media platforms seek to crack down on hate speech and the groups argues their views are being discriminated against.

In a statement sent after the Vox account was restricted, a spokeswoman for Twitter said the post had violated the company's norms. Vox had been notified of the offensive tweet and told that certain functions on its account would be limited until the tweet was deleted.

Twitter said on Friday it had nothing to add to its previous statement.

Vox also disputed Twitter's characterisation of its tweet as hate speech, adding the court challenge included an accusation of slander.

Vox, which is anti-feminist and seeks to curtail the rights of the LGBT community, surged in the November election to become the third-largest party in Spain's parliament.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Ashifa Kassam, additional reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette, editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Potter)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Global Markets: Coronavirus fears weigh on global equity markets

Jan 24, 2020
Global Markets: Coronavirus fears weigh on global equity markets
Intel forecasts 2020 revenue above estimates, shares rise 7%

Newstracker

Intel forecasts 2020 revenue above estimates, shares rise 7%

Jan 24, 2020
S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher with Netflix

Newstracker

S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher with Netflix

Jan 24, 2020
Exclusive: Guyana opening search for oil firm to trade its crude - official

Newstracker

Exclusive: Guyana opening search for oil firm to trade its crude - official

Jan 24, 2020
Bank regulator charges ex-Wells Fargo executives for role in sales scandal

Newstracker

Bank regulator charges ex-Wells Fargo executives for role in sales scandal

Jan 24, 2020
Oil falls 2% as spectre of China virus threatens fuel demand

Newstracker

Oil falls 2% as spectre of China virus threatens fuel demand

Jan 24, 2020

science

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020