Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

SpaceX rocket with astronauts on board to launch on 7 January for the ISS

SpaceX and Boeing Co are the two main contractors selected under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Reuters Nov 22, 2018 08:11 AM IST

The first flight of a SpaceX rocket tailored to fly astronauts to the International Space Station is set for liftoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 7, NASA said on Wednesday.

Musk at the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod II competition in Hawthorne, California, in August 2017

Musk at the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod II competition in Hawthorne, California, in August 2017

The launch test is a crucial milestone in the space agency’s Commercial Crew Program, which aims to launch humans to space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration said SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft - which will shuttle three astronauts to space from the same launch pad that sent Apollo 11’s three-man crew to the moon in 1969 - will make its debut flight atop SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on January 7.

While NASA did not detail the flight path, it said the test would provide data on the performance of the Falcon 9, Crew Dragon capsule, and ground systems, as well as on-orbit, docking and landing operations.

SpaceX and Boeing Co are the two main contractors selected under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program to send astronauts to space as soon as 2019, using their Crew Dragon and CST-100 Starliner spacecraft respectively.

Since the U.S. space shuttle program was shut down in 2011, NASA has had to rely on Russia to fly astronauts to the space station, a $100 billion orbital research laboratory that flies about 250 miles (402 km) above Earth.

The Demo-1 launch is the latest test in a rigorous certification timeline imposed under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. While SpaceX is targeting early January, NASA spokeswoman Marie Lewis said the demo mission could be pushed back because “flying safely has always taken precedence over schedule.”

Founded by Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk, SpaceX said if the January 7 test is successful, it plans to launch its first crewed mission in June 2019, but the timeline may shift.

Boeing plans a similar test launch of the Starliner spacecraft atop its Atlas 5 rocket as soon as March, with a crewed mission following in August.

The Jan. 7 launch date announcement comes a day after NASA said it would conduct a “cultural assessment study” of the companies, “including the adherence to a drug-free environment,” prior to crew test flights.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

NASA

NASA to probe workplace culture at SpaceX, Boeing as their astronauts gear up for ISS

Nov 21, 2018

Reusable rocketry

SpaceX scraps plans make Falcon 9 even more reusable than it is now

Nov 18, 2018

SpaceX

Elon Musk renames SpaceX's BFR spacecraft for Mars colonisation to Starship

Nov 20, 2018

Soyuz

Full faith in Russia-made Soyuz rocket says crew ahead of first launch since failure

Nov 16, 2018

Biology in Space

NASA plans to send living tissue, organs chips to ISS for microgravity experiments

Nov 12, 2018

Boring Company

Elon Musk's Boring Company to launch its first test tunnel in Los Angeles

Nov 18, 2018

science

Public Health

Diabetes to affect 98 million Indians by 2030, better access to insulin needed

Nov 21, 2018

Air Pollution

Air pollution shaves 4 years from the average Indian's life expectancy: Study

Nov 21, 2018

Space Hurricane

Why the dark matter storm hurtling through our galaxy is more exciting than scary

Nov 21, 2018

Inspired by Nature

Cats' scratchy tongues are inspiring a new wave of technology for pets and people

Nov 21, 2018