SpaceX is reportedly working towards expanding its operations to the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The company, which was founded by Elon Musk, has been quite regularly partnering up with NASA for missions to the International Space Station.

As per reports by Florida Today, a draft has been published by NASA to facilitate this expansion of operations. SpaceX has asked NASA for a 67-acre patch of land and if everything goes as planned then this proposed operation area will be located about a mile from KSC.

"As SpaceX's launch cadence and manifest for missions from Florida continues to grow, we are seeking to expand our capabilities and streamline operations to launch, land and re-fly our Falcon family of rockets," a SpaceX spokesperson told Florida Today.

The report states that SpaceX has plans for conducting at least 64 launches per year using the next generation Falcon 9 rockets, which Musk believes, as per an IBT report, can be launched up to a 100 times before being decommissioned.

As per the draft, there will also be up to 10 Falcon Heavy launches every year while the rest 54 will be Falcon 9 launches. To facilitate all these launches SpaceX has plans of creating a giant 300-foot control tower and 133,000 sq foot hangar to stock all its booster rockets and other rocket parts.

The report also states that there will be a rocket garden in the SpaceX campus where historic SpaceX display pieces will be showcased to the public. There is also a plan to make a 280,000-square-foot utilities yard and a 2,500-foot security center.

In more news regarding SpaceX, The Big Falcon Rocket, or BFR, which will be used to explore Mars — a goal that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hopes to accomplish by 2022 — will be built in the Port of Los Angeles.

The report said the new rocket manufacturing facility would be built on a 19-acre parcel on the mostly artificial island that's part of the port and the facility would provide employment to as many as 700 people.

