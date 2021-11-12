Friday, November 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

SpaceX capsule with crew of four docks with International Space Station

It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the glittering outpost.


The Associated PressNov 12, 2021 09:28:02 IST

Cape Canaveral: A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts pulled up Thursday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.

It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the glittering outpost.

The one German and three US astronauts said it was an emotional moment when they first spotted the space station 20 miles (30 kilometers) distant — “a pretty glorious sight,” according to Raja Chari, commander of the Dragon capsule.

“Floating in space and shining like a diamond," noted German astronaut Matthias Maurer. “We're all very thrilled, very excited.”

The Dragon's entire flight was automated, with Chari and pilot Tom Marshburn monitoring the capsule systems, ready to take control if necessary. At one point, they reported what looked like a “gnarled knob” or possibly a small mechanical nut floating past their camera's field of view, but SpaceX Mission Control said it posed no concern. The docking occurred 263 miles (423 kilometers) above the eastern Caribbean.

The station’s welcoming committee consisted of three astronauts instead of the originally planned seven. That’s because SpaceX returned four of the station residents on Monday, after the new arrivals' launch kept getting delayed.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to see these smiling faces,” NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei said after embracing each of the newcomers. “Every one of us, all seven of us, are friends, and we're going to become even better friends as time goes on.”

Vande Hei and one of the two Russians on board are midway through a one-year mission that won’t end until March.

While Chari, Marshburn, Maurer and NASA astronaut Kayla Barron were adapting to weightlessness — all but Marshburn are space rookies — the previous crew was adjusting to life back on Earth. “Gravity sucks, but getting used to it slowly,” Japanese astronaut Akihoki Hoshide tweeted.

The new crew will spend the next six months at the space station and, during that time, host two groups of visiting tourists. Russia will launch the first bunch in December and SpaceX the second in February.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Elon Musk tweets to ask if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock

Nov 07, 2021
Elon Musk tweets to ask if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock
NASA astronauts feast on first-ever chili peppers grown in space by preparing 'taco fiesta'

NewsTracker

NASA astronauts feast on first-ever chili peppers grown in space by preparing 'taco fiesta'

Nov 01, 2021
Elon Musk lives up to Twitter promise, sells $1.1 billion in Tesla shares to pay taxes

NewsTracker

Elon Musk lives up to Twitter promise, sells $1.1 billion in Tesla shares to pay taxes

Nov 11, 2021
'Welcome home': SpaceX returns four astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day space mission

NewsTracker

'Welcome home': SpaceX returns four astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day space mission

Nov 09, 2021
NASA-SpaceX capsule carrying 4 astronauts returns to Earth, ending 200-day space station mission

ImagesOfTheDay

NASA-SpaceX capsule carrying 4 astronauts returns to Earth, ending 200-day space station mission

Nov 09, 2021
NASA aims to defend the planet by using its DART mission to destroy an asteroid this month

asteroid

NASA aims to defend the planet by using its DART mission to destroy an asteroid this month

Nov 05, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021