Chennai-based SP Robotics on 27 June launched "SP Robotics Maker Lab" to empower young entrepreneurs and boost innovation in the fields of robotics and Internet of Things (IoT) in the country.

"SP Robotics Maker Lab" will also help young school and college students learn first-hand technologies like Robotics and IoT kits, image processing, Virtual Reality (VR) and more, the company said in a statement.

"We have created a scalable, customer-focussed with high quality and easy-to-execute model of 'SP Robotics Maker Lab' that can be taken up by any aspiring entrepreneur to start a business in just a couple of days and focus on creating opportunities for their society while we take care of the technicalities," said Sneha Priya, Co-Founder, SP Robotics.

The "smart class" at the lab is designed to spot the understanding and measure skills of every individual.

The concepts are taught using animation videos and real-time examples, helping students easily visualise and understand the important concepts, followed by practical implementation of the same using the robotic kits in the lab.

The company is offering the "Maker Lab" in a franchise model where any individual can own the lab and get an opportunity to become an entrepreneur