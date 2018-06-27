Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 27 June, 2018 14:05 IST

SP Robotics launches 'Maker Lab' to empower young minds in robotics and IoT

The "smart class" at the lab is designed to spot the understanding and measure skills of every individual.

Chennai-based SP Robotics on 27 June launched "SP Robotics Maker Lab" to empower young entrepreneurs and boost innovation in the fields of robotics and Internet of Things (IoT) in the country.

"SP Robotics Maker Lab" will also help young school and college students learn first-hand technologies like Robotics and IoT kits, image processing, Virtual Reality (VR) and more, the company said in a statement.

"We have created a scalable, customer-focussed with high quality and easy-to-execute model of 'SP Robotics Maker Lab' that can be taken up by any aspiring entrepreneur to start a business in just a couple of days and focus on creating opportunities for their society while we take care of the technicalities," said Sneha Priya, Co-Founder, SP Robotics.

SP Robotics.

SP Robotics.

The "smart class" at the lab is designed to spot the understanding and measure skills of every individual.

The concepts are taught using animation videos and real-time examples, helping students easily visualise and understand the important concepts, followed by practical implementation of the same using the robotic kits in the lab.

The company is offering the "Maker Lab" in a franchise model where any individual can own the lab and get an opportunity to become an entrepreneur

tags


latest videos

iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

also see

NewsTracker

Virtual reality can help you remember information better: Research

Jun 15, 2018

Virtual Reality

Oculus TV launched for watching VR videos on standalone Oculus Go headset

Jun 26, 2018

JustLaunched

Lenovo's latest ThinkPads support a ludicrous 128 GB of RAM and 6 TB of storage

Jun 14, 2018

Smart home

Smart home technology is turning into an alarming new tool of abuse

Jun 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Asus Zenfone Ares with Snapdragon 821, 8 GB RAM launched: Specifications and features

Jun 16, 2018

UNISOC

UNISOC launches its latest chipsets and AR/VR related applications in India

Jun 20, 2018

science

Ebola

Protein in human semen significantly increases spread of Ebola virus: Study

Jun 27, 2018

Conservation

World's second largest barrier reef bounces back from environmental threats

Jun 27, 2018

Hayabusa2

Japan space probe Hayabusa2 reaches asteroid Ryugu in search for origin of life

Jun 27, 2018

Periodic Table

Artificial Intelligence programme recreates entire periodic table of elements

Jun 26, 2018