Saturday, February 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

South Korean mother given tearful VR reunion with deceased daughter

By Minwoo Park SEOUL (Reuters) - Wearing virtual reality goggles, Jang Ji-sung burst into tears as her 7-year-old daughter, Na-yeon, emerged from behind piles of wood in a neighbourhood park, her playground until she died from blood-related diseases three years ago. "Mom, where have you been? Have you been thinking of me?" Na-yeon said, prompting a choked-up Jang to reply: "Always." Jang tried to reach closer, only to see her hands penetrate the virtual figure wearing her daughter's favourite violet dress and carrying a pink purse featuring Elsa and Anna, sisters from Disney's animated musical "Frozen".


ReutersFeb 15, 2020 00:17:05 IST

South Korean mother given tearful VR reunion with deceased daughter

By Minwoo Park

SEOUL (Reuters) - Wearing virtual reality goggles, Jang Ji-sung burst into tears as her 7-year-old daughter, Na-yeon, emerged from behind piles of wood in a neighbourhood park, her playground until she died from blood-related diseases three years ago.

"Mom, where have you been? Have you been thinking of me?" Na-yeon said, prompting a choked-up Jang to reply: "Always."

Jang tried to reach closer, only to see her hands penetrate the virtual figure wearing her daughter's favourite violet dress and carrying a pink purse featuring Elsa and Anna, sisters from Disney's animated musical "Frozen".

"I really want to touch you just once," Jang said, her voice and hands quivering. "I really missed you."

The tearful reunion, aired last week in a documentary by South Korean broadcaster MBC, was made possible by virtual reality (VR) technology which embodied Na-yeon in a digital avatar modelled upon a child actor using photos and memories from her mother.

The documentary, entitled "Meeting You", struck a chord with many South Koreans while highlighting the growing scope of the new technology beyond gaming.

"People would often think that technology is something that's cold. We decided to participate to see if technology can comfort and warm your heart when it is used for people," said Lee Hyun-suk, director of the Seoul-based VIVE Studios, who led the project.

Kim Jong-woo, who produced the documentary, said he focused on "remembering" Na-yeon instead of recreating her, so Jang and her family would feel as if her daughter had lived on.

For Jang, her last wish was to tell Na-yeon she loved her and has never forgotten her.

"It's heartbreaking that her time has stopped at the age of 7," Jang said, with a faint smile. "But I was so happy to see her that way."

(Reporting by Minwoo Park and Dogyun Kim; Writing by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Giles Elgood)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Amgen 2020 outlook falls short of Street estimates; shares slump

Jan 31, 2020
Amgen 2020 outlook falls short of Street estimates; shares slump
Factbox: Airlines suspend China flights over coronavirus

Newstracker

Factbox: Airlines suspend China flights over coronavirus

Jan 31, 2020
Japan's fourth-quarter factory output falls at fastest pace on record

Newstracker

Japan's fourth-quarter factory output falls at fastest pace on record

Jan 31, 2020
Tokyo Jan. core CPI rises 0.7 percent year-on-year

Newstracker

Tokyo Jan. core CPI rises 0.7 percent year-on-year

Jan 31, 2020
Asia shares struggle to stabilise after punishing week

Newstracker

Asia shares struggle to stabilise after punishing week

Jan 31, 2020
EA's tepid forecast overshadows quarterly beat, shares slip

Newstracker

EA's tepid forecast overshadows quarterly beat, shares slip

Jan 31, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020