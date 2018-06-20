Wednesday, June 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 20 June, 2018 08:44 IST

South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb hacked; $31.51 million stolen

Bithumb said it will “make up for the lost cryptocurrencies” with the exchange’s own coins

Seoul-based virtual currency exchange Bithumb has been hacked and 35 billion won ($31.51 million) worth of virtual currency held at the exchange stolen, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Bitcoin (virtual currency) coins placed on Dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration picture

Bitcoin. Reuters

Bithumb said in a notice on its website that it has stopped all trading after ascertaining “some cryptocurrencies worth about 35 billion won have been seized between late yesterday and early morning today.”

The exchange said it will “make up for the lost cryptocurrencies” with the exchange’s own coins, and has moved all users’ assets into safe “cold wallets”.

A Bithumb official could not be immediately reached by Reuters for further comment.

tags


latest videos

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope
Can Rape be prevented with a Smart Watch? #DailyDope

Can Rape be prevented with a Smart Watch? #DailyDope

also see

Business

Enforcement Directorate summons Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in connection with 'Bitcoin scam'

Jun 05, 2018

Entertainment

Bitcoin scam case: After Raj Kundra, Bollywood stars Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, Neha Dhupia may be questioned

Jun 06, 2018

science

science

Scientists find new type of photosynthesis that may redirect hunt for alien life

Jun 19, 2018

science

New test lets patients with breast cancer know if chemotherapy can be avoided

Jun 19, 2018

science

Ebola: How Gabon built an ultra-secure facility to study world's deadliest viruses

Jun 19, 2018

science

Possible to restrict progression of Huntington’s disease, says DU research

Jun 19, 2018