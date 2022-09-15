Thursday, September 15, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

South Korea slaps Google and Meta with $72 million fine for violating the country’s privacy laws

Google was fined $50 million, whereas Meta was fined $22 million. Both the companies have also been instructed to redraw how their privacy options function in South Korea.


FP StaffSep 15, 2022 13:06:12 IST

South Korea’s PIPC or the Personal Information Protection Commission, a branch of the government that is charged with protecting the personal information and privacy laws in the country, imposed a number of fines and penalties on Google and Meta over the violations of the country’s privacy laws.

South Korea slaps Google and Meta with $72 million fine for violating the country’s privacy laws

The fines total KRW 100 billion or roughly $72 million. Google has been dealt the bigger hit, with a fine of KRW 69.2 billion or around $50 million, whereas Meta was fined KRW 30.8 billion or roughly $22 million or so. The two companies were accused of not acquiring legitimate consent before collecting user information through third-party websites and apps.

The South Korean PIPC found that Google did not inform users that it will collect and use a user’s behavioural data. Google was also chastised for setting the default choice to “agree” while making it difficult for users to opt-out of the collection of data, by hiding the other options behind a “More options” button. The PIPC observed that this was in contrast to what European users see.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, on the other hand, started asking South Korean users to accept its updated privacy policy by August 8 or they would lose access to their Facebook and Instagram accounts on August 9. This was the action that led the South Korean PIPC to closely look at Meta’s operations in the country.

Meta and Google, meanwhile have stated that they will be taking the necessary steps to challenge the PIPC’s ruling. In a statement issued to certain media outlets, Meta said, “While we respect the PIPC’s decision, we are confident that we work with our clients in a legally compliant way that meets the processes required by local regulations. As such, we do not agree with the commission’s decision and will be open to all options, including seeking a ruling from the court.”

A spokesperson from Google, told Reuters, that they disagree with the Korean PIPC’s findings, and will be reviewing the written decision, once they get a copy of it. The spokesperson also added, “We’ve always demonstrated our commitment to making ongoing updates that give users control and transparency while providing the most helpful products possible. We remain committed to engaging with the PIPC to protect the privacy of South Korean users.”

Apart from paying the fine, Google and Meta have also been ordered to rework their consent dialogues and formulate them in a way that complies with South Korea’s privacy laws.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

South Korea fines Google, Meta to the tune of $71 million for privacy violations

Sep 14, 2022
South Korea fines Google, Meta to the tune of $71 million for privacy violations
Instagram gives users more control over what they see

Instagram

Instagram gives users more control over what they see

Sep 05, 2022
How to start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp?

WhatsApp JioMart

How to start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp?

Aug 31, 2022
WhatsApp replaces camera tab with camera shortcut; learn who can get it and how

WhatsApp

WhatsApp replaces camera tab with camera shortcut; learn who can get it and how

Sep 12, 2022
Instagram to develop new repost feature; details inside

Instagram

Instagram to develop new repost feature; details inside

Sep 12, 2022
South Koreans dance to Indian songs during Thanksgiving festival; internet reacts

South Koreans dance to Indian songs during Thanksgiving festival; internet reacts

Sep 12, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022