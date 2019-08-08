Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's prime minister said on Thursday Japan has granted its first approval for the export of a high-tech material to South Korea since Tokyo imposed tighter curbs in July on three high-tech components used for making chips and displays.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the approval made on Wednesday was for the material called EUV photoresists, crucial for Samsung's <005930.KS> advanced contract chipmaking production.

There was no immediate comment from Samsung.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.