FP Trending

Soundcore by Anker is a US-based audio brand that has launched a new product to its speaker series in India called 'Rave'. The Rave Bluetooth speaker produces 160 W of audio output and comes with two 5.25 inch woofers, dual two-inch tweeters, and one bass port. The speaker gets Bluetooth V5.0 and supports A2DP1.2, AVRCP1.5, HFP1.7 Bluetooth profiles with an operational range of 20 meters. The Soundcore Rave Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 13,999 and will be available with 18 months warranty. The speaker can be purchase from Flipkart and other retail stores in India.

It features custom LED lights that flow with the beat to create a fully synced light show when music is played. The unique Rave party lighting algorithm and independent DSP, of the speaker syncs the LED light patterns that dance along to the song, while the oversized strobe light at the center acts as a beacon, to offer a great experience.

For keeping the controls handy, users can download the Soundcore app via Android and iOS to take control of the sound effects, along with EQ settings for an enriched listening experience. Users can also control the LED Lights, by swiping on the light wheel on the smartphone screen. The app also comes with three party games for entertainment.

It houses a massive 20000mAh battery that offers 24-hour playtime and can be charged in just four hours. The IPX4-rated protective casing protects the speaker from damage or unexpected rain showers.