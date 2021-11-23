FP Trending

Soundcore, the leading audio products brand, has launched its dynamic Life Q Series Headphones, introducing two models, Life Q30 and Life Q35 in India, as per the press release.

The two Q-series headphones feature hybrid active noise cancellation and are also equipped with the signature Soundcore sound. The headphones come with an innovative customization feature, which enhances the listening experience of the user. To top it all, the Q-series headphones have an outstanding battery life, giving users maximum listening time.

The headphones are designed ergonomically, keeping in mind the working condition of users. A lightweight frame with headbands and memory foam ear cups make these perfect for use in a busy and bustling world. Both the Soundcore devices can be purchased on the online store Flipkart with an 18 month warranty. While Life Q30 is available for Rs 7,999, Life Q35 can be brought for Rs 9,999.

Since many headphones have fitting issues, Soundcore has provided adjustable ear cups which can rotate up to 15 degrees and securely fit themselves according to the shape of the user’s head.

The Country Manager of India and SAARC, Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj was thrilled to launch the ANC Q series headphones for the first time in India. He mentioned that the series provides a blend of customized sound, top-tier designs and will definitely be a fashion statement among audio lovers.

The Soundcore headphones incorporate a Hybrid ANC feature which amplifies the user’s listening experience by filtering out irritating noises of traffic. ANC comes with a multimode system which allows users to switch between Indoor, outdoor and transport modes. The Hybrid ANC feature has the power to even filter the noise of airplane engines, making them perfect for use while travelling.

The Soundcore Q-series headphone offers a 40-hour long playback time in ANC mode and 60 hour time in normal mode. The headphones support Fast NFC pairing and multi pairing options for connectivity.

However, Soundcore has also kept in mind the importance of natural sounds and offers a transparency mode which allows one to hear traffic and other voices at a natural level, whenever needed. They headphones are also enabled with crystal precise 2-mic AI uplink noise-cancelling technology which optimizes the voice of the headphone and can also free unwanted noise of the background.

Life Q35 supports LDAC technology and provides lossless transfer of data, giving an ultimate audio experience by transmitting three times more data in the headphone as compared to the standard Bluetooth codecs. Both the headphones are also incorporated with 40mm silk-diaphragm drivers which enables the delivery of Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless. With a deep bass, and distortion that is cut out, these headphones become an essential purchase.

Another unique feature of these headphones is that they support two devices at one go. Equipped with a Wearing Detection Technology, the headphone pause playback when they are removed from the ear and resume its playback when they are worn again.

Both the headphones come with a compact travel case. Life Q30 is available in Black color and LifeQ35 can be brought in the color pink.

