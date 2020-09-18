Friday, September 18, 2020Back to
Soundcore launches first neckband earphones 'Life U2' in India at Rs 2,899

The Life U2 neckband comes with 10 mm drivers for clear sound and has been priced at Rs 2,899.


FP TrendingSep 18, 2020 13:59:24 IST

Anker’s Soundcore has launched the Life U2 neckband earphones for the Indian market. The new earphone provides 24-hour playtime with a fast-charging provision using USB -C port. According to Soundcore, by charging the device for five minutes, users will be able to listen to music and more for two hours’ period.

The audio technology giant pitches the product to be “ideal for running and home workouts”. The Life U2 neckband comes with 10 mm drivers for clear sound and has been priced at Rs 2,899.

Anker has made the device available on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Soundcore Neckband

The company claims that the latest neckband earphone features 10 mm drivers that are 20 per cent larger than ordinary earphones. These drivers will also ensure that the music is of high quality and has a high-detail treble with superior clarity. The earphones come with Bluetooth connectivity.

Headphone users crave after high bass to experience rich sound quality and makers suggest that the Life U2 will score high in this department. The Bass up Model looks after the bass department and according to the firm, the product is capable of punching 70 per cent more bass.

The device is powered with the CVC 8.0 noise reduction technology. This blocks any kind of ambient noise or conversation so that the listener can be completely invested in their world. Soundcore will be packaging the device in a waterproof casing, which has been tagged by the company as ‘IPX7 waterproof’. This protective layer makes the product durable and able to withstand rain, water, and spill.

The neckband is made up of silicone and has been sculpted to fit in snugly and not cause any irritation to the user. It has been designed with feather light ergonomic 3D comfort and has a titanium alloy steel material in the core. The steel material will ensure that the neckband does not lose its shape even if it remains a flexible item.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


