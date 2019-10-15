Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Sophos discovers 15 malicious Android apps that can hide its icons from the user

Based on the Google Play app pages, these apps have been downloaded on more than 1.3 million devices.


tech2 News StaffOct 15, 2019 14:06:08 IST

A set of adware-enabled Android apps have made their way into the Play Store once again and into over 1.3 million devices. British security company Sophos has discovered 15 apps on the Google Play Store which are capable enough to hide from the user by hiding their app icons from the app drawer/launcher.

Sophos discovers 15 malicious Android apps that can hide its icons from the user

Representational image.

The 15 malicious apps are Image Magic, Generate Elves, Savexpense, QR Artifact, Find your Phone, Scavenger Speed, Auto Cut Out Pro, Read QR Code, Flash on Calls & Msg, Photo Background, ImageProcessing, Background Cut Out, Background Cut Out (developed by Haltermore), Auto Cut Out and Auto Cut Out 2019. If you have downloaded any of these apps accidentally, you need to immediately uninstall them from your Android device. The apps won’t be visible in your app drawer, hence, you’ll have to navigate to the Apps and Notifications page from Settings, scroll down to search for the app and then uninstall it.

15 malicious Android apps that you need to uninstall right away. Image: Sophos.

15 malicious Android apps that you need to uninstall right away. Image: Sophos.

Some of these apps not only hide their icons, but some also go even a step further to disguise themselves in the phone’s Settings. Sophos said that the apps use a completely different name and icon for its Main Activity. This makes it more difficult to detect the app. Most of the apps are bombarded with negative reviews, a clear sign to stay away from them, malicious or not. However, many users posted about the intrusive ads and shady tactics of these apps.

To avoid the installation of potentially harmful apps, it’s always best to only download from recognised and popular developers. If the app happens to be new, it’s a good practice to check the user reviews section before you tap on Install.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Twitter

Twitter introduces a new search option for direct messages on iOS, Android users will have to wait

Oct 02, 2019
Twitter introduces a new search option for direct messages on iOS, Android users will have to wait
YouTube Music replaces Google Play Music on Android 10, will come pre-installed on future devices

YouTube Music

YouTube Music replaces Google Play Music on Android 10, will come pre-installed on future devices

Oct 01, 2019
Xiaomi rolling out MIUI 11 update to Redmi 7, Note 7, Note 7 Pro and other devices

Xiaomi

Xiaomi rolling out MIUI 11 update to Redmi 7, Note 7, Note 7 Pro and other devices

Oct 11, 2019
Google Maps gets dark mode in the latest update, here is how to enable it

Google Maps

Google Maps gets dark mode in the latest update, here is how to enable it

Oct 11, 2019
OnePlus resumes Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update rollout for the 7 and 7 Pro

OnePlus

OnePlus resumes Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update rollout for the 7 and 7 Pro

Oct 15, 2019
Facebook app has now been installed over 5 billion times from Google Play Store

Facebook

Facebook app has now been installed over 5 billion times from Google Play Store

Oct 07, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019