Sony has always been very constant with its software for the Xperia phone lineup, especially after using the same Android interface for years on the phone. That is however going to change, according to a report by Engadget.

After Sony decided to wind down work on its existing Xperia Home launcher, the company's Erika Prymus revealed that there's a "new Home Application" in the works.

We do not know any details about the new user interface release, but there is a speculation that Sony may be adapting to Android P's new gesture-driven navigation.

Sony hasn’t said when the updates will roll-out. However, the company is still known to pursue its strategy of releasing smartphones at about half-year intervals.

Also, the report suggests that if the new launcher is relatively close, it will be soon available this late summer or early fall. The question, however, is whether or not this will be a dramatic overhaul that catches the audiences eye or just a minor evolution.

Sony launched its Xperia XZ1 in 2017, which according to us was probably the most disappointing flagship of that year. Here's our review for the Sony smartphone for your reference.