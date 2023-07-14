Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones Review: Arguably the best ANC headphones under Rs 10,000

Pros:

– Energetic sound output

– Excellent ANC for the segment

– Neat design, sturdy build

– Lightweight and comfortable on the ears

– Good call quality, multi-point support

– Good battery backup

– Handy companion app

Cons:

– No aptX or LDAC codec support

– Sounds inferior with ANC switched off

– Feels plasticky, no ingress protection

– Lacks fast charging, wear detection

Price: Rs 9,990

Rating: 3.8/5

When we think of Sony wireless headphones, the first thing that comes to mind is the WH-1000XM5 for obvious reasons. It remains one of the very best in the segment in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation (ANC). The Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones that we have for review today, does exhibit a few traits of the Sony flagship but doesn’t exactly belong to the same segment.

It is a lot more affordable, and though there will be a few references to the XM5 in this article, we will keep the new kid out of its giant shadow as much as possible. So let’s begin.

Sony WH-CH720N – Build, design and comfort: 7/10

The CH720N design has the trademark Sony feel about it, and shades of the XM5 too, but not its finesse. While the build quality is pretty good, the back of the earcups feels distinctly plasticky. Mind you, the XM5 shells are also made of plastic, but probably a different grade of material that feels nicer to touch. This headphone is available in Black, Blue and White shades. We got the black variant for review, and the even matte finish looks nice.

The headphone is mainly made of plastic, and the only visible metal part is a metal plate that runs across the headband that connects the two earcups. Unlike the Audio Technica ATH-M20xBT, there is no cable sticking out the headphone from anywhere. While the construction seems sturdy, Sony has managed to keep the weight of this product well under 200 grams, which is quite impressive for one with ANC circuitry. The step-based height adjustment is convenient, the ear-cups are nicely cushioned but the headband could have done with a bit more padding.

The earcups provide a good seal and decent passive noise isolation. The playback controls and volume rocker can be found on the right ear cup along with a toggle for noise cancellation modes. The left ear cup hosts a USB-C port for charging, a power/Bluetooth pairing button and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. An aux cable is supplied in the package in case the device runs out of battery, or if you wish to use it as a wired headphone.

A few things missing here are a carry pouch and wear detection sensors that automatically pause the audio when you take the headphone off, and resume when you wear it again. It also doesn’t have any ingress protection; well, not many headphones do. The ear-cups can be turned and flattened but cannot be folded. As long as you can slip them in your bag vertically, they shouldn’t take up much space.

The Sony WH-CH720N is comfortable to wear for long hours. Though the earcups aren’t large enough to go entirely over your ears, the padding is excellent. The soft cushions exert just the right amount of pressure on the earlobes to stay in place without causing any discomfort. As I mentioned, the headband could have used a bit more padding as you can feel its presence at the top of your head. One way to get around this issue is to extend the height a bit more and wear it slightly loose when not on the move.

Sony WH-CH720N – Key features: 7.5/10

These Bluetooth 5.2 headphones only support SBC and AAC codecs, and no high-end codecs like LDAC or aptX; we would have preferred to see at least one of those. Multi-point support is available though and the CH720N can be paired with two devices simultaneously, which is a good option to have. You also get active noise cancellation here along with a transparency mode to let ambient sounds through.

Each ear cup hosts a 30 mm dynamic driver and two beamforming microphones for voice pickup and wind noise suppression. You also get the Sony V1 processor that is present in the XM5 too for sound processing and ANC. Of course, the second QN1 processor hasn’t been included here, but let me remind you (and myself) that this product sells for one-third the price of the XM5.

These headphones are compatible with the popular Sony Headphones app that lets you play around with certain features of this product like ANC and update the firmware. It also provides you with a multi-band equaliser to alter the sound profile. The wireless range is not an issue either with the headphones retaining a strong connection easily at 10 metres with a clear line of sight.

Sony WH-CH720N – Performance: (8/10)

Given that this is a far more affordable product, the audio quality was never going to be in the same league as the XM5’s, and it isn’t. Having said that, it is better than what I expected from a headphone priced at one-third its cost, and more importantly, it is thoroughly enjoyable. The sound signature doesn’t even attempt to stay neutral and clearly favours the low-end frequencies. Despite that, the bass is fairly tight with ample thump, but thankfully not as overstated as on the XB series from the same company.

The mids are reproduced quite well with clear vocals and good instrument separation. The highs have ample sparkle without being harsh, but they roll off a bit too soon for my liking. The detail in sound is very good for the segment, and the reasonably broad soundstage gives the output a nice and fuller feel. The Sony Headphones app provides you with a multi-band equaliser to tweak the sound further, and it’s a great option to have.

The Sony CH720N is enjoyable in music and also when watching movies or content on OTT. The dialogue clarity is quite good and the action sequences sound punchy. There was no delay between audio and video either. Things are generally good, but there are a couple of issues I spotted while using these headphones. These are far from enjoyable at lower volumes south of 50 per cent. The sound feels bass-heavy and lacking in detail. Things are manageable between 50 to 70 per cent loudness, but they truly start to shine at the 70-75 per cent mark with a much better balance and detail.

Another unusual issue being the sound profile is completely different when you switch off ANC. Unintentionally, it can serve as a low bass preset for those who do not like boosted bass, but it lacks the thump and depth that you can hear and feel in the audio with ANC or Transparency switched on. So in order to get the best sound output from these headphones, you have to use them in ANC On or Transparency mode, and as a result, cannot save battery even when you do not need those modes.

Speaking of ANC, it is arguably the best I have come across in headphones priced under Rs 10,000. It is a feature Sony has mastered over the years and the implementation of the same in CH720N is excellent despite being a budget pair. Dare I say, it is comparable to what you get on the XM5 though not exactly as good. It not only cuts out several low-frequency noises but also eliminates a few mid to high-frequency sounds. Don’t expect pin-drop silence though.

You also have an option of Adaptive noise cancellation that automatically switches between ANC modes depending on your movement or location. By default, it turns ANC on if you are stationary and switches to Transparency when you start to walk. You can alter that, also store locations and choose the mode you would prefer when there. The Transparency mode lets ambient sounds through when you need to be aware of your surroundings. It generally works well, but a bit more amplification of vocal frequencies would have been nicer.

Sony WH-CH720N – Call quality: (7.5/10)

This is not a feature potential buyers of on or over-the-ear headphones care about much, but there’s no harm in checking it out. The microphone quality is quite good on this headset and your voice is transmitted with more than decent clarity to the person on the line even outdoors. The wind noise suppression works well and even the ambient noise is kept in check. So, yes, you can use this wireless headset for hands-free calling.

Sony WH-CH720N – Battery life: (8/10)

Sony claims a battery backup of 35 hours for the CH720N with ANC on, which though not the highest around, is pretty good for a headphone with that good an ANC. I managed to get over 30 hours out of it with AAC codec and ANC on all the time. At about three hours of daily listening, this headphone went on for just over 10 days. The figures with ANC off are pegged at 50 hours, but we didn’t validate that claim, because realistically one would use it with ANC most of the time, as they also sound better that way.

These headphones don’t exactly support fast charging. If it runs out of juice, 3 minutes of charging can give you close to an hour of playtime, which is handy when going for a walk maybe. But these cans take close to 4 hours to charge fully, something you may consider doing overnight once a week or fortnight depending on your usage.

Sony WH-CH720N – Price and verdict

The Sony WH-CH720N is priced at Rs 9,990 with a one-year warranty. Not often do I get to say this about Sony products, but this one is really well-priced. For less than 10K, you get a comfortable pair of headphones with enjoyable sound quality, excellent ANC and good battery backup. With the focus largely shifting to TWS earphones for most brands, you don’t get too many good on or over-the-ear headphones in India these days in this budget, let alone with ANC. I can’t even think of an alternative, thus making the CH720N arguably the best option under Rs 10,000.