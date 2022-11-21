FP Staff

Sony expanded TWS product lineup in India with the launch of the WF-LS900N noise cancelling earbuds. The latest TWS earbuds from Sony promise to provide a whole new sound experience to users.

By leveraging an array of sensors and spatial sound technology, these earbuds deliver an immersive sound in AR games. The WF-LS900N is also perfect for streaming content all day long. The user can enjoy music, video, or social media content just as the creator intended with Sony’s highly acclaimed noise-cancelling technology and high-resolution capability.

Sony WF-LS900N: Features

At approximately 4.8 grams in weight, the WF-LS900N are Sony’s smallest and lightest wireless earbuds. WF-LS900N combines a shape that perfectly matches the human ear with an ergonomic design for a more stable fit, so you can steer clear of annoying ear pain that gets in the way of you and your entertainment.

Sony claims that the WF-LS900N gives a “Never Off” wearing experience and it automatically switches between superlative noise cancelling or optimised ambient sound for listening without distractions. The earbuds also integrate Adaptive Sound Control, a smart feature that adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are, creating the ideal listening experience.

With Precise Voice Pickup Technology that optimally controls microphones on the outside and inside of the earbud and advanced audio signal processing, conversations are ultra-clear, even in noisy environments. Sony’s noise reduction algorithm was developed with AI machine learning using over 500 million voice samples to suppress ambient noise and extract a user’s voice clearly.

WF- LS900N supports Google’s new Fast Pair feature which means you can pair the headphones with your Android device quickly and easily. Swift Pair makes it quick and easy to pair your earbuds to your Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptop, desktop PC, or tablet, thanks to Sony’s integrated Processor V1. With the help of a new 5mm driver unit these small earbuds are said to produce powerful bass and clear vocals despite their size.

As for battery life, the WF-LS900N comes with 6 hours of usage with noise cancelling turned on, It also stores another 20 hours in the stylish and compact charging case. Furthermore, just a quick 5-minute charge gives users up to 60 minutes of playtime.

Sony WF-LS900N: Pricing, launch offers and availability.

The WF-LS900N will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India from 25th November onwards. The company has priced the earbuds at Rs 16,990.

Sony India has also announced an exclusive cashback offer on purchase of WF-LS900N. Customers can avail a cashback of Rs 3,000 on select debit and credit cards. This offer is valid from 21st November until 30th November 2022. The earbuds will be available in three colour options – Black, White and Beige.