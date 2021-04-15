Thursday, April 15, 2021Back to
Sony unveils Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III with variable telephoto lenses: All you need to know

Both Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III come with a 120 Hz refresh rate display and a 4,500 mAh battery.


FP TrendingApr 15, 2021 15:35:47 IST

Sony has finally announced Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III smartphones. The two flagship smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset. Other highlights of the two smartphones include a variable telephoto lens that allows 2.9x and 4.4x optical zoom. Both, Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III promise fast, accurate continuous autofocus across all lenses and real-time eye autofocus. Sony has not yet revealed the pricing or availability of Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III.

Sony Xperia 1 III

Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III specifications

Both smartphones are powered with the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. While Xperia 1 III has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB storage, Xperia 5 III is available in 8 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/256 GB versions.

Talking of camera specs, both the devices feature a 12 MP 1/2.9-inch Sony sensor with f/2.3 or f/2.8 aperture depending on the focal length and optical image stabilisation. Digital zoom on these devices can reach near 300 mm, compared to 200 mm on the Xperia 1 II and 5 II. This is termed as AI super-resolution zoom by Sony. The main camera uses a 12 MP 1/1.7-inch sensor in combination with an f/1.7 OIS lens while the ultrawide snap-cam has a 12 MP 1/2.6-inch imager, f/2.2 aperture, and autofocus features.

The Xperia 1 III comes with a 6.5-inch 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, whilst Xperia 5 III features a 6.1-inch 21:9 CinemaWide HDR OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Xperia 1 III features Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and Gorilla Glass 6 on the back. The Xperia 5 III has Gorilla Glass 6 on both sides. Both the devices are rated IP65/68 for dust and water resistance.

The latest smartphones are a treat for gamers with the new and improved 120Hz Refresh rate display that is incorporated in the 1 and 5 series. The addition of 240Hz Motion blur reduction ensures display updates at 240 times per second. Another incredible feature of smartphones is the R.T. record (Rewind time record), which automatically pre-records 30 seconds of game footage.

Both models are powered by a 4,500 mAh battery. The battery can be charged up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with the included charger XZQ-UC1. Furthermore, Xperia Adaptive Charging allows the battery life extension for up to three years in both models. Xperia Adaptive Charging works by monitoring the phone as it charges, to ensure the battery isn’t overworked.

Xperia 1 III offers a wireless charging and battery share function, that allows the device to be connected to a wireless charger to charge. With the Battery share function, it can work as a charging pad for other devices too.

The Xperia 1 III comes in Frosted Grey, Frosted Black, and Frosted Purple colours and the Xperia 5 III comes in Green, Black, and Pink.

