Thursday, April 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Sony unveils true-wireless WF-XB700 earbuds, and over-ear WH-CH710N headphones with ANC support

Sony WH-CH710N earbuds allows up to 35 hours of audio and can be played for 60 minutes with 10 minutes of charging.


FP TrendingApr 02, 2020 12:32:54 IST

Sony has introduced two new mid-range models of headphones, the true wireless WF-XB700 earbuds and the over-ear WH-CH710N.

While the WF-XB700 brings true-wireless technology to Sony’s extra bass headphones, the WH-CH710 has active noise cancellation.

The WF-XB700 allows for up to 18 hours of listening. Just 10 minutes of quick charging provides 60 minutes of playback time. The Tri-hold structure of the device creates a comfortable fit for both earbuds, and the Bluetooth technology eliminates the need for wires.

Sony unveils true-wireless WF-XB700 earbuds, and over-ear WH-CH710N headphones with ANC support

Sony WF-XB700 earbuds

The device can also be used while gymming or while on the move as it is water resistant. There is extra bass for deep, punchy sound and easy hands-free calling, and voice assistant facilities.

The WF-XB700 has been priced at $129.99 and will be available from April 2020 for pre-sale in black and blue.

The WH-CH710N noise cancelling headphones gives users a distraction-free listening experience. The Automatic Artificial Intelligence Noise Canceling function (AINC) keeps on checking environmental ambient sound components and automatically selects the most effective noise cancelling filter, says Sony.

The device has dual microphones that feed sounds both at front and in the back. It allows up to 35 hours of audio and can be played for 60 minutes with 10 minutes of charging.

The WH-CH710N model has a suggested retail price of $199.99 and will be available in April 2020 for pre-sale in black.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung AKG N400

Samsung unveils AKG N400 true wireless earbuds with support for ANC and wireless charging

Apr 01, 2020
Samsung unveils AKG N400 true wireless earbuds with support for ANC and wireless charging
India TV shipments jump by 15 percent to 15 million units in 2019, Samsung leads the TV market

India TV segment

India TV shipments jump by 15 percent to 15 million units in 2019, Samsung leads the TV market

Mar 18, 2020
COAI asks Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, others to take steps to ease network pressure

NewsTracker

COAI asks Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, others to take steps to ease network pressure

Mar 23, 2020
Working from home? Here are remedies to some tech headaches you are bound to face

working from home

Working from home? Here are remedies to some tech headaches you are bound to face

Mar 19, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Video streaming firms suspend HD, ultra HD transmission on mobile during lockdown

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Video streaming firms suspend HD, ultra HD transmission on mobile during lockdown

Mar 25, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Marvel's Morbius postponed to 2021

Hollywood

Coronavirus Outbreak: Release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Marvel's Morbius postponed to 2021

Mar 31, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020