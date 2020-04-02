FP Trending

Sony has introduced two new mid-range models of headphones, the true wireless WF-XB700 earbuds and the over-ear WH-CH710N.

While the WF-XB700 brings true-wireless technology to Sony’s extra bass headphones, the WH-CH710 has active noise cancellation.

The WF-XB700 allows for up to 18 hours of listening. Just 10 minutes of quick charging provides 60 minutes of playback time. The Tri-hold structure of the device creates a comfortable fit for both earbuds, and the Bluetooth technology eliminates the need for wires.

The device can also be used while gymming or while on the move as it is water resistant. There is extra bass for deep, punchy sound and easy hands-free calling, and voice assistant facilities.

The WF-XB700 has been priced at $129.99 and will be available from April 2020 for pre-sale in black and blue.

The WH-CH710N noise cancelling headphones gives users a distraction-free listening experience. The Automatic Artificial Intelligence Noise Canceling function (AINC) keeps on checking environmental ambient sound components and automatically selects the most effective noise cancelling filter, says Sony.

The device has dual microphones that feed sounds both at front and in the back. It allows up to 35 hours of audio and can be played for 60 minutes with 10 minutes of charging.

The WH-CH710N model has a suggested retail price of $199.99 and will be available in April 2020 for pre-sale in black.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.