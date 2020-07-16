Thursday, July 16, 2020Back to
Sony unveils SRS-XB43, XB33 and XB23 wireless speakers in India; now available for purchase

The SRS-XB43 is priced at Rs 21,990, SRS-XB23 at Rs 10,990, and the SRS-XB33 is price at Rs 15,990.


FP TrendingJul 16, 2020 16:39:48 IST

Sony has come up with three new wireless speakers - SRS-XB43, XB33 and XB23 – in India. The SRS-XB43 is priced at Rs 21,990, while the SRS-XB23 costs Rs 10,990. On the other hand, the SRS-XB33 will come at a cost of Rs 15,990.

Sony SRS XB 23 wireless Bluetooth speaker. Image: Sony India

The SRS-XB23 and XB33 come with non-circular speaker design, while the XB43 features a rectangular design and has a 2-way speaker system.

Equipped with Extra Bass, all the three speakers are IP67-rated for water, dust and rust resistance.

To make speakers withstand knocks, bumps, and scrapes, the company has a shockproof durable design.

The SRS-XB43 and XB33 have a battery life of up to 24 hours, while that for SRS-XB23 is up to 12 hours. The XB23 has a battery capacity of up to 10 hours with EXTRA BASS.

They have built-in microphone and support Google Assistant and Siri to enable hands-free control.

The speakers have a USB Type-C port for charging and include feature like ‘Party Connect’ which supports up to 100 compatible speakers via Bluetooth. The SRS-XB43 and SRS-XB33 also have a multi-coloured line light, tweeter light and speaker light. They are available for purchase starting today, 16 July.

Sony had in May, launched the HT-G700 soundbar. It comes with powerful audio and virtualized support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound.

The soundbar offers eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity and has three oval-shaped "racetrack" drivers in its main soundbar unit.

The immersive audio enhancement in HT-G700 allows users to upscale even regular stereo audio to a 7.1.2 sound experience.

