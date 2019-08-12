tech2 News Staff

The Japanese electronics company, Sony, announced its smart speaker SRS-XB402M that will come with an in-built voice assistant, Alexa.

As per the company, the smart speaker will come with a battery that can last up to 12 hours. The price of the SRS-XB402M is Rs 24,990 in India.

The newly launched speaker is now available for pre-booking at the launch offer price of Rs 19,990 till 18 August all across Sony brand shops, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon. The buyers who will pre-book these speakers will also get Sony headphones (MDR-XB450AP ) worth Rs 2,490 absolutely free. It will be available for purchase from 13 August.

In terms of design, this portable wireless speakers sports inbuilt multi-coloured lights that sync with the ongoing music. It is IP67 rated which makes it waterproof, dustproof, rustproof and shockproof. Its battery can last up to 12 hours according to Sony. The speaker can be connected using Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi.

The Sony SRS-XB402M comes with a 'Live mode' which simulates listening to music as if you are in a concert. We will have to take this claim with a pinch of salt and try it out for ourself to see if it holds.

Thanks to Alexa, you can also play Amazon Music, JioSaavn, TuneIn and have your Kindle books read out. You can also play music from Spotify by connecting the speakers to your device.

