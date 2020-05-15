Friday, May 15, 2020Back to
Sony unveils HT-G700 soundbar: Here's everything you need to know about device

HT-G700 soundbar is available at a price of $599.99 in the US and can be purchased at Amazon, Best Buy.


May 15, 2020

Sony has launched HT-G700 soundbar which comes with powerful audio and virtualized support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound.

"The new HT-G700 soundbar delivers a fully immersive sound experience that elevates at-home viewing and provides customers with a front-row seat to their favorite movies, TV shows, and content," said Mike Fasulo, president, and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America.

HT-G700 offers eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity and is equipped with three oval-shaped "racetrack" drivers in its main soundbar unit.

When the device is paired with Sony's signal processing, the three speakers provide an immersive acoustic experience. The Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar comes with a vertical surround engine technology and a center speaker.

The immersive audio enhancement in HT-G700 allows users to upscale even regular stereo audio to a 7.1.2 sound experience.

Sony has improved signal processing in the HT-G700 with an aim to deliver surround sound to a wider home theater area. Besides this, the device boasts of S-Force PRO technology which uplifts sound to fit larger TV screen heights.

The 400-watt HT-G700 has a wireless subwoofer, which supplies the low-frequency effects. User can even connect a compatible TV, HDMI gaming console, UHD Blu-ray player or set-top box to the soundbar.

HT-G700 soundbar is available at a price of $599.99 in the US and can be purchased at Amazon, Best Buy.

