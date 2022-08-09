FP Staff

Sony recently launched a new TWS or truly wireless earbuds in India called the Sony LinkBuds. The LinkBuds come with a rather unique new open-ring design that helps with audio transparency, great fit, and comes with a whole load of features.

Sony says by leveraging the unique design of the LinkBuds, its sensor and spatial sound technologies, Sony is creating new sound experiences together with their partners for a number of applications, such as AR gaming, sound AR navigation, quick access to music, and more usability.

The earbuds feature a 12mm driver comes with 360 Reality Audio support and packs Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 and DSEE for superior audio quality. The design of the earbuds is not only unique but offers audio transparency. Sony claims that the earbuds can offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

We take a look at the new Sony LinkBuds’ price in India, specifications, and availability.

Sony LinkBuds: Price in India and availability

The Sony Linkbuds has been launched at a price of Rs 19,990. However, customers can pre-book the LinkBuds at an introductory price of Rs. 12,990 and avail of benefits of up to Rs. 7,000. This is inclusive of Rs. 2,000 cashback on select debit and credit cards). This offer is valid until 12th August 2022.

The Sony Linkbuds will be available across a number of retail stores such as Sony Center across India. It will also be available across other major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India.

Sony LinkBuds: Specifications

Sony Linkbuds come with 12mm open-end drivers. The newly developed ring driver has an open diaphragm for audio transparency, which will allow users to seamlessly hear the sounds around. Their new design makes LinkBuds the perfect companion for a range of uses, including working from home, listening to music, gaming and more.

The Linkbuds weigh 4 grams and comes with sizes of fitting supporters to suit different ear shapes. The earbuds also come with adaptive volume control. The feature lets you to listen to your favourite tracks at a comfortable volume and in a variety of environments, to enhance the open-air listening experience.

The LinkBuds are said to come with a long-lasting battery. The earbuds offer 5.5 hours on a single charge. The charging case stores another 12 hours to deliver a total of 17.5 hours, which can easily last you more four-five days with moderate usage.