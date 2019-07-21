Sunday, July 21, 2019Back to
Sony repotedly patents a phone having a folding display with pressure sensors embedded

The fold on the Sony device will be like the Huawei Mate X which means that the device will fold outwards.

tech2 News StaffJul 21, 2019 09:31:43 IST

Folding phones are just about catching the imagination of people and all smartphone makers are now jumping ship to get their foldable phone into the market first. After Samsung's Galaxy Fold flop-show and no launch date for the Huawei Mate X, there is now a report that Sony has patented a foldable smartphone design.

Journalists wait for Sony Corp's President and Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida. Reuters

As per a report by LetsGoDigital, this new foldable smartphone patent from Sony shows a flexible display on the front and back with a pressure sensor, acceleration sensor, and temperature sensor. The report also mentions that Sony could be adding a resistance and photo sensor in the display to learn the users's holding habit and adapt the UI accordingly.

The fold on the Sony device will be like the Huawei Mate X which means that the device will fold outwards. This will give the phone a secondary display when it is folded. There is no word on when this device will make its way to the markets or even if it will ever be launched at all. What is for certain is that the folding phone market is still ripe for the taking and Sony, once a great innovator of products, would not want to miss out on this opportunity.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

