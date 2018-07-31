Tuesday, July 31, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 31 July, 2018 14:24 IST

Sony reports record Q1 2018 profit on the back of strong gaming sales

Marvel’s Spider-Man, to be launched in September on Sony PlayStation 4, could further lift gaming profit.

Japan’s Sony Corp on Tuesday reported a record first-quarter operating profit on the back of strong sales of gaming software, giving support to the new management’s strategy of focusing on stable sources of revenue.

Journalists wait for Sony Corp's new President and Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida's news conference on the company's business plan at Sony's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai - RC1626F2BF00

Sony. Reuters

The electronics firm posted profit of 195.0 billion yen ($1.75 billion) for April-June, up 23.7 percent from 157.6 billion yen a year prior. The result compared with the 145.23 billion yen average of eight analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

With the previous year’s one-time gain of 36.8 billion yen excluded, Sony logged even sharper first-quarter growth of 61 percent. That gain came from the sale of Sony’s camera module unit and the receipt of insurance payouts for earthquake damage.

When earnings in the year ended March exceeded the previous peak set in 1998, Sony pledged to maintain high-profit levels to prove last year’s record profit was not a one-off.

To that end, Sony has been expanding businesses that promise stable revenue streams, such as online gaming services and music content libraries, while minimizing the impact of the volatile sales cycles of game consoles and other electronic gadgets.

Under that strategy, the gaming business saw profit increase to 83.5 billion yen in the three months ended June from 17.7 billion yen a year earlier, as high-margin online software and new first-party titles such as God of War and Detroit: Become Human compensated for slowing sales of PlayStation 4 consoles.

Analysts said the game Marvel’s Spider-Man, to be launched in September on PlayStation 4, could further lift gaming profit.

Sony’s semiconductor division, which includes imaging sensors, posted profit of 29.1 billion yen, down from 55.4 billion yen a year earlier when earnings were boosted by the camera module business sale and insurance payouts.

The electronics maker sees sensors as a pillar of growth in the medium and long term, as applications are likely to expand to depth sensing, surveillance, factory automation and automobiles.

Sony lifted its annual profit outlook for the gaming business and semiconductor business by 60 billion yen and 20 billion yen, respectively.

It kept its profit forecast for the year ending March at 670 billion yen, down 8.8 percent on year, citing various potential risks including competition in smartphones. That compared with the 754.66 billion yen average of 24 analyst estimates.

Ahead of the stronger-than-expected first-quarter results, many analysts said the full-year outlook was too conservative.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

also see

Hollywood

Venom stars Tom hardy, Riz Ahmed unveil footage from upcoming Spider-Man spin-off at San Diego Comic-Con

Jul 21, 2018

Hollywood

Did Tom Holland leak major Avengers 4 spoiler about Quantum Realm during Infinity War promotions?

Jul 18, 2018

Sony image sensor

Sony now makes the world's highest resolution smartphone camera sensor

Jul 23, 2018

Xperia XZ2

Sony Xperia XZ2 with 4K HDR movie recording launched in India at Rs 72,990

Jul 25, 2018

TuneIn

Raja Kumari talks about her new track with DIVINE and adding Indian influences to her brand of hip-hop

Jul 27, 2018

Xperia XZ3

Sony Xperia XZ3 CAD renders reveal the device from all angles ahead of launch

Jul 25, 2018

science

Dolphins

It's a dolphin, not a wholphin, say scientists on discovery of rare hybrid species

Jul 31, 2018

Space

Scientists detect first radioactive molecule in space from 17th century explosion

Jul 31, 2018

Space Talk

Postcards from space: Why do photographs clicked in space have no stars behind?

Jul 31, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

Robot learns life-like moves from simulation without being programmed to

Jul 31, 2018