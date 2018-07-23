Monday, July 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 July, 2018 17:54 IST

Sony now makes the world's highest resolution smartphone camera sensor

The new Sony IMX 586 will produce images with a resolution of 8,000 x 6,000 pixels.

Even though Sony may be failing in the smartphone segment, it remains the world leader in smartphone camera sensors, and can even hold its own against the very best in the pro camera market. Some of the best flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the OnePlus 6 feature Sony’s IMX series image sensors.

Now, breaking all records, Sony has launched a new sensor, the IMX 586, which is claimed to be the world’s highest resolution image sensor for mobile phones. The image sensor will take the image quality to the next level, by offering an 8,000 x 6,000 resolution. According to Sony, this is the highest pixel count offered by anyone in the smartphone industry.

Simply bumping up the camera resolution is something that's possible, but it's not necessarily the ideal solution. If you think about it, even professional-grade cameras don't offer 48 MP and offer far superior image quality than any smartphone. Pixel size is another factor that needs to be considered. The smaller the pixel (the smallest unit on the camera sensor that captures the light), the worse the camera's performance in low-light.

Conventional image with 12 effective megapixels vs image taken by IMX 586 that has 48 effective megapixels.

Conventional image with 12 effective megapixels vs image taken by IMX 586 that has 48 effective megapixels.

What’s surprising here is that the IMX 586 offers 0.8-micron pixels, which is actually the smallest in the market. So shouldn’t that just be counterproductive? Well, yes it should be, but Sony claims that it plans to work around that by using something called the quad Bayer colour filter array, which will allow each pixel to pair with three other pixels, forming a 1.6-micron square pixel. This apparently enhances low-light sensitivity and overall performance. Several smartphone makers have used this technology in the past, the most notable being Nokia with the Lumia 1020 (41 MP) and HTC with its One M8 (5 MP). Clearly, the overall resolution of the output image will fall by a factor of 4, bringing the equivalent output to 12 MP instead of 48 MP.

“The new sensor uses the Quad Bayer colour filter array, where adjacent 2x2 pixels come in the same colour, making high-sensitivity shooting possible. During low light shooting, the signals from the four adjacent pixels are added, raising the sensitivity to a level equivalent to that of 1.6 μm pixels (12 megapixels), resulting in bright, low noise images,” Sony says in its blog.

We should start seeing the new Sony sensor on flagship smartphones coming in 2019.

tags


latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Xperia

Sony introduces Xperia XA2 Plus with a brand new design and 23 MP rear camera

Jul 12, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Croatia vs England semi-final, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

Jul 11, 2018

science

Fukushima

Japan reopens beaches in regions devastated by the Fukushima nuclear disaster

Jul 23, 2018

Neanderthal

Paleolithic tools suggest Neanderthal man knew how to make a fire: Study

Jul 23, 2018

Environment

US proposes roll back of protections for endangered species, sparks alarm

Jul 23, 2018

Space

How the UK space programme is waking up a sleepy, remote county in Scotland

Jul 23, 2018