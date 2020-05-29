FP Trending

Sony has launched a new pocked-sized digital camera that has been designed to cater to the needs of video content creators and vloggers.

Sony says that the ZV-1 combines easy-to-use features with uncompromising imaging technology, making it the perfect tool for any content creator.

The company has tweeted a video on its Sony Alpha handle that highlights some of the features of the new camera.

Introducing the all-new Sony ZV-1, a compact camera designed for content creators to combine uncompromising imaging and audio tech with easy-to-use features. Learn more about the #SonyZV 👉 https://t.co/UlGjyUj0b6 pic.twitter.com/anFvj8AfAs — Sony Alpha (@SonyAlpha) May 26, 2020



A report by PetaPixel mentions that the camera is similar to the RX100 series. The only difference is that Sony ZV-1 comes with a flip screen and a better microphone.

The ZV-1 weighs 294 grams and is Sony’s first compact camera with a flip-out, tiltable LCD screen. It comes with a MI (Multi Interface) Shoe to attach external microphones without using an additional mounting bracket.

The camera includes advances in image stabilisation that ensures steady video even when recorded hand-held while walking. When shooting in HD (Active mode), the camera combines both optical and electronic stabilisation methods to minimise shaking up to 11 times that of standard SteadyShot.

Sony says when a 4K video is recorded using Optical SteadyShot (Active mode), the stabilisation is said to improve up to 8 times.

The ZV-1 features a 1-inch 20MP stacked CMOS sensor and the 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T large-aperture lens.

Along with the subject tracking and fast autofocus, Sony ZV-1 has the latest BIONZ X image processor with front-end LSI delivering high resolution as well as low noise for superior image quality. It allows to easily switch between two modes of background bokeh while recording.

Sony says that the ZV-1 can be transformed into a webcam by connecting it to a PC via USB.

The mic features Sony’s latest Directional 3-capsule Mic designed for forward directional audio capture when operating in selfie mode. There is the 3.5mm mic jack and MI Shoe that makes it convenient to connect to a wide range of external microphones.

The ZV-1 sports a wind screen accessory that fits on the MI Shoe and help minimise wind interference while recording.

Sony ZV-1 will be available from June at a special introductory price of approximately $749 until 28 June. After that, the price will go up to $799. The camera will also be available in Canada at approximately $999 CAD (approx Rs 55,000).