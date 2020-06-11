Thursday, June 11, 2020Back to
Sony launches new wireless active noise-cancelling headphones in India at Rs 9,990

The Sony headphone has Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation that constantly analyses environmental ambient sound components.


FP TrendingJun 11, 2020 17:19:20 IST

Sony has launched new WH-CH710N wireless noise-cancelling headphones in India. Powered with a battery life of up to 35 hours, it requires just 10 minutes of quick charge for 60 minutes of playback.

Sony's WH-CH710N comes in two colour variants of black and blue and is priced at Rs 9,990.

Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones

According to Sony, the WH-CH710N headphones actively cancel ambient noise around listeners. It has Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC) that constantly analyses environmental ambient sound components and automatically selects the most effective noise-cancelling mode.

The device also comes with a built-in Li-ion battery and has spot 30mm driver units to delivers clear and powerful sound.

The WH-CH710N supports Google Assistant for voice access to music and information. The device is lightweight at only 233 gms and has swivel fold design earcups which makes it easy to safely pack them in a bag and take them along in a secure manner.

It has soft oval-shaped ear-pads for comfortable wear for a longer duration and it comes with dual built-in microphones feeding forwards and backwards which catch more ambient sounds than ever before.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


